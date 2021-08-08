Constable recruitment exam paper leak: Haryana police arrest four, Hooda slams government for ‘selling jobs’

A day after cancelling the male constable recruitment examination amid reports of a paper leak, Haryana Police on Sunday nabbed four candidates who had appeared in the exam and seized from their possession the answer key of the question paper.

An official spokesperson of Haryana Police said, “Kaithal police nabbed the four candidates and is further investigating the matter. Haryana Staff Selection Commission had cancelled the examination yesterday (Saturday) and a notice in this regard was also issued.”

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly and former Chief Minister of the state, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, meanwhile on Sunday, trained his gun at the Haryana government for “repeated instances of paper leaks” and said, “Jobs are being sold like goods at grocery shops”.

“During the BJP government’s tenure, more than two dozen paper leak cases have come to the fore in the last six years. In the last few years, there has hardly been any recruitment whose examination paper was not leaked. This is not possible without the involvement of people sitting in high positions. It is not common that the papers of two big recruitments — village secretary and constable — get leaked in the same year. Despite this, the government has not got any senior official investigated to date and the matter is hushed up by taking action only against petty criminals. It is clear from this that the roots of corruption span from the bottom right to the top in the present government,” Hooda said in a statement issued, Sunday.

Taking a dig at Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Hooda added, “Haryana Staff Selection Commission was raided a few years back due to allegations of corruption in recruitment. It was learned that the rates of every recruitment is fixed during the BJP government. Jobs were being sold for Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10, and 20 lakh. No investigation ever was carried out apart from taking action against a few small employees. Even the High Court had reprimanded the government many times for corruption in recruitments. The court has issued notices to the commission several times for not being transparent in recruitments. Despite this, the government does not want to learn any lessons. The youths of the state, who should have taken part in the progress of Haryana and the country, are themselves getting crushed in the mill of corruption. The government has no right to play with the future of the youths like this. The Congress will raise the issue of paper leak scam in the coming Assembly session”.