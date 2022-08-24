Constable held for harbouring accused in road rage case

THE UT police Tuesday arrested Punjab police constable Dilawar Singh for harbouring assailants who stabbed a man to death near Jullundur Hotel Sector 22. Police said Dilawar was arrested for harboring the four assailants, who had escaped after killing Sagar in road rage incident on Sunday. Later, four assailants were arrested.
“Constable Dilawar Singh was not present at the spot where the murder took place on Sunday morning. He had harboured the assailants from the police personnel. Constable Dilawar Singh will be produced in a local court Wednesday”, a police officer said.
On Monday, Sagar’s family members staged a protest demanding the arrest of constable Dilawar Singh, a resident of Banur in Patiala. The four accused were identified as brothers Monu Jaiswal (22) and Sonu Jaiswal (24), Kshitij and Suraj. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.
