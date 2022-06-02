Congress meets Governor, says ‘lawlessness at its peak in state’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by CM Bhagwant Mann came under fire on Wednesday as a delegation of Punjab Congress led by its president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and apprised him about the “deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. On the same day, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal sought Mann’s dismissal as home minister “for failing to maintain law and order and provide even basic security to the people of Punjab”.

Stating that they have no faith in the state government, the Congress delegation sought a central agency probe into Moosewala’s murder.

“The AAP got the people’s mandate, but they have proved to be a complete failure,” the delegation said, adding that, “Mossewala murder is a warning for all of us. It seems like a well conceived conspiracy and even after three days of the crime, there seems to be no clue.”

The delegation added that the CM is not understanding the gravity of the situation. “He did not even have the courtesy to pay a visit to the bereaved parents. He is not only an incompetent CM but is also dictated from Delhi. People don’t feel safe in Punjab and there is no fear of law”.

Flagging the issue for serious attention of the Governor, the delegation members said, “We have already seen the worst just three decades ago, we cannot afford another phase of anarchy and lawlessness. Punjab cannot progess amidst anarchy. In fact no state can…Lawlessness and anarchy is at its extreme peak”.

In a written statement, the SAD president Sukhbir Badal while referring to Moosewala’s murder, RPG attack on Punjab police’Intelligence Wing headquarters in Mohali and Patiala clash, said “It seems the law of the jungle has descended on Punjab. No one is safe.”

Asserting that “Punjab was a border state and that its security could not be compromised in this fashion”, Sukhbir said “We have an inimical neighbor who is likely to take advantage of this situation to destabilize the State even further unless urgent steps are taken to stem this rot”.

Sukhbir said “a fear-psychosis had entered into the minds of the people who were feeling unsafe due to the free rein given to gangsters who were not only running extortion rackets, but were also indulging in targeted killings. This situation has led to an increase in petty crime as well as day light dacoities and rampant murders”.

The SAD president said “all this was occurring due to the complete breakdown in the command structure of the Punjab Police”.“The police force is reporting directly to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who has taken control of the posting and transfer of both civil and police officials in Punjab,” he added.

Meanwhile, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa in a tweet wrote, “Is there any fear of law left in the state? Another day another incident, this time in Amritsar, firing outside Khalsa college in which a young life has been lost, AAP needs to get its act together, we can’t let a border and sensitive state like Punjab descend into chaos.”