Cong can’t wipe wrongs by changing CM face in Punjab: BJP

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma Tuesday said the Congress cannot wipe out its total apathy of governance by merely changing the chief minister.

“It is on record that Congress had promised that farmers loans will be waived off, but till date how many farmers have been bailed out by this Congress government? Farmers are still committing suicides,” Sharma said.

Dubbing state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as “Kings of con”, the BJP leader said that the whirlwind tours of the state with photoshoots and freebie announcements will not work this time. “The Congress will be routed in the Assembly polls,” he said.

Sharma added that the three farm laws have been repealed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the true spirit of democracy. “PM has demonstrated his sagacity by taking this decision. The farm laws were to benefit the agriculture sector but regrettably a segment of farmers was not convinced. Regrettably opposition parties are still misleading the farmers and the agitation has not yet been withdrawn. It is very unfortunate,” he added.