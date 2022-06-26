Committed to eliminate gangster culture from Punjab, says Mann

Stating that he was committed to eliminate gangster culture from the state, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced to introduce comprehensive law and order reforms in the state.

He was addressing the House while winding up discussion on Governor’s address during the Budget session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha amid protests by Opposition Congress as the Congress members staged a walkout alleging that they were not given enough time to speak by the Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

The CM said that the state government is duty bound to curb gangster activities in the state. He said that the need of the hour is to bring comprehensive law and order reforms and the government will soon introduce witness protection bill and modify jails in the state into high security jails.

He added that they had already set up Anti-Gangster Task Force headed by an ADGP Rank officer. He said that this task force has been directed to adopt zero tolerance towards gangsters and work without any fear and prejudice adding that the force is being equipped with advance facilities and resources for this purpose. The STF in coordination with district police, Intelligence wing, BSF, NCB and other agencies is launching need-based operations to check cross border smuggling of narcotics and weapons.

The CM said that this is a historic occasion and they have been blessed by the almighty to play a big role. Giving a clarion call to members, he asked them to work in unison with ideals of martyr Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar, whose relentless hard work and sacrifices have gave them this opportunity to serve the masses. “Let us ensure this revolution of change and good governance reaches every household and every person of Punjab”, he said, adding that.

The CM said that police has been directed not to spare anyone conniving with the drug mafia. “The SSPs/CPs have been asked to work in coordination with STF to catch big fish involved in the supply of drugs adding that every police officer will be held accountable for laxity in dealing with the drug menace within their jurisdiction,” he said.

He said that the state government had enhanced the number of OOAT clinics from existing 280 to 500 to ensure ease of accessibility of treatment to recovering drug addicts. He highlighted how the government had introduced One Pension for an MLA bill in the ongoing session instead of the present provision of allowing a pension for every term.

The CM said that corruption free governance is the core of the state government, which has been duly proved in its actions in the past 100 days. He said that anti-corruption helpline was launched within the first few days of forming the government and in just a short period of time, 29 cases have been registered and and 47 arrests have been made.

Describing education as bedrock for building a new society, the CM announced to introduce multi-pronged improvements in the education sector, adding that government schools will be transformed into “schools of eminence”. He said that to ensure that students get quality and affordable education, the government is committed not only to build state of art government schools, but also to regulate the fees of private schools by not allowing them to enhance their fees arbitrarily from this academic year. The NOC of schools found violating the Fee Act 2016 will be cancelled and a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed.

He said that in collaboration with Regional English Language Office of the US Embassy in New Delhi (RELO), the department of school education, Punjab, is going to train a faculty (around 50 mentors).

The CM, while expressing concern over brain drain in the state, said 19 new government industrial training institutes are being set up by the state government. He said that as per the demand of the industry, 44 new courses are under consideration to introduce in various ITIs.

He said 75 Mohalla Clinics will be opened to mark the 75th year of Independence adding that these clinics will cover the far-off places within the State, which are difficult to reach and will provide free medicines and diagnostic tests to the people.

The Chief Minister said 122 new services have been launched through the Sewa Kendras and Working hours of Sewa Kendras have also been extended and now they are operational even on Saturdays and Sundays.

He said that around 25,000 EWS houses will be constructed in different phases in coming future. ears. He said response to MSP of Moong and DSR technique was encouraging.