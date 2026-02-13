Mission Doaba: How CM Bhagwant Mann is repositioning governance through Jalandhar ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

During the Lok Milni, Mann reiterated key policy achievements likely to anchor the 2027 campaign narrative. (Express File Photo)

With just a year remaining for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s renewed political activism in Jalandhar signals more than routine governance. It reflects a calibrated regional strategy that began during the July 2024 by-election, and is now entering a consolidation phase.

Although his physical presence had reportedly declined after the 2024 bypoll, his recent reactivation—including two visits in a month and hosting a Lok Milni at his Jalandhar residence—signals a strategic revival of that outreach approach.

During the 2024 Jalandhar by-election, Mann made an unconventional political move: moving into rented accommodation in the city, later into government accommodation, and formally opening a functional office. Declaring that people of the Doaba and Majha regions would no longer need to travel to Chandigarh for official work, he framed the move as administrative decentralisation.