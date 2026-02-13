Mission Doaba: How CM Bhagwant Mann is repositioning governance through Jalandhar ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

Jalandhar, once the backdrop of a by-election experiment, may now be emerging as the epicentre of the AAP's campaign narrative for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

Written by: Anju Agnihotri Chaba
4 min readJalandharFeb 13, 2026 02:54 PM IST
During the Lok Milni, Mann reiterated key policy achievements likely to anchor the 2027 campaign narrative.During the Lok Milni, Mann reiterated key policy achievements likely to anchor the 2027 campaign narrative. (Express File Photo)
With just a year remaining for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s renewed political activism in Jalandhar signals more than routine governance. It reflects a calibrated regional strategy that began during the July 2024 by-election, and is now entering a consolidation phase.

Although his physical presence had reportedly declined after the 2024 bypoll, his recent reactivation—including two visits in a month and hosting a Lok Milni at his Jalandhar residence—signals a strategic revival of that outreach approach.

During the 2024 Jalandhar by-election, Mann made an unconventional political move: moving into rented accommodation in the city, later into government accommodation, and formally opening a functional office. Declaring that people of the Doaba and Majha regions would no longer need to travel to Chandigarh for official work, he framed the move as administrative decentralisation.

By stating that “the government itself is at your doorstep,” Mann attempted to symbolically collapse the physical and political distance between the state leadership and a crucial electoral belt. Calling Jalandhar his “karambhoomi,” he pledged to personally clear the city’s development-related files, a commitment that blended emotional appeal with executive authority.

At Thursday’s Lok Milni, hundreds gathered at Mann’s house in Jalandhar, where he claimed to resolve grievances on the spot by issuing direct instructions to officials. He described Punjab as the only state where the “head of state” personally conducts such comprehensive grievance redressal exercises.

By asserting that Lok Milni is “above politics,” Mann sought to frame it as a governance reform rather than campaign groundwork — though its timing and frequency suggest clear political resonance.

“While projected as a governance innovation, Lok Milni also serves a broader electoral purpose: direct access to the chief minister builds a leader-centric governance model, strengthening Mann’s individual political brand. Fixing administrative accountability, publicly issuing directions places bureaucrats under visible scrutiny. The programme reinforces the image of a responsive and accessible government ahead of elections,” said a senior AAP leader in Jalandhar.

Also Read | Ahead of 2027 polls, AAP remembers a 2017 election promise: of installing a deputy CM

However, Congress leader Rajinder Beri, the Jalandhar district president, said that as the election approaches, it’s only now that Mann has started visiting Jalandhar, but people understand everything because he has been missing from the city since the 2024 bypolls.

Reclaiming the Doaba region

Doaba remains electorally sensitive due to its large diaspora links, agrarian economy, and urban-rural mix. By retaining a house and office in Jalandhar even after the by-election, Mann is signalling a long-term regional commitment rather than temporary electoral optics.

In Punjab’s political history, regional symbolism has often shaped statewide narratives.

In 2023, the Aam Aadmi Party registered a historic sweep across the Malwa and Majha regions. However, Doaba stood out as the only belt where the party’s dominance was relatively restrained.

Out of the 23 Assembly seats in Doaba, the AAP secured 10 in a strong performance, but not a sweep. This made Doaba the only region that prevented the party from achieving a complete statewide clean sweep, even as it formed a decisive majority government under Bhagwant Singh Mann.

During the Lok Milni, Mann reiterated key policy achievements likely to anchor the 2027 campaign narrative, including the creation of over 63,000 government jobs without corruption, the establishment of Schools of Eminence, overseas teacher training programmes, and 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering free healthcare.

He also talked about free electricity to nearly 90 per cent of households, cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, the closure of 19 toll plazas saving daily commuter expenses, the ongoing rural road and irrigation infrastructure projects, and the announcement of a forthcoming ₹1000 monthly assistance scheme for women.

Jalandhar outreach appears to serve three parallel objectives ahead of 2027: regional consolidation, strengthening the AAP’s footprint in Doaba and Majha, leadership centrality, and elevating Mann’s personal accessibility as a differentiator.

 

