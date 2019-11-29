CHB revises rates: One tower for government officers to cost whopping Rs 66 crore

The flats will be constructed at the plush land under the habitat project. It was the Chandigarh Housing Board that had asked the respective governments if they wanted to purchase the high-end flats for their government officers. The flats will be constructed at the plush land under the habitat project. It was the Chandigarh Housing Board that had asked the respective governments if they wanted to purchase the high-end flats for their government officers.

One tower of high-end flats meant for government officers at the Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park will cost Rs 66 crore each to the Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana governments. As per the revised schedule, the rate per flat has worked out to be around Rs 2.20 crore and there will be 28 such flats in one tower.

This way, all the three governments will have to together shell out almost Rs 198 crore to the Chandigarh Housing Board that will be constructing the flats.

Earlier, the rates per tower were being tentatively worked out to be Rs 55 crore. However, the board now added its own profit and worked out the rates, following which the new figure was arrived at.

The high-end flats for the government officers have been on priority for the housing board to the extent that a competition is being conducted among architects to finalise the best design. The design competition is being conducted to hire a private consultant.

The Haryana government was the first to give consent to the flats at a whopping cost. The Punjab government was sent the proposal twice and finally they agreed and sent their consent to the housing board.

IT park is one of the most prime lands in Chandigarh. Once the architect consultant is finalised, the construction will begin.

As per the board’s proposal, these will be four-bedroom flats with a servant quarter. Special parking facilities in twin basements, lifts and other high-end facilities will be available.

The flats are to be constructed by the Chandigarh Housing Board on an area spanning 6.43 acres, specifically earmarked for government employees’ housing scheme. In all, there will be 300 flats constructed by the board here.

It was in 2015 that CHB got back the land from Parsvnath Developers. In October 2006, the board had decided to develop this site with the Parsvnath Developers. However, the project could not be launched. Later in 2016, CHB took the land back after paying over Rs 560 crore. Now it plans to develop a housing colony, a five-star hotel, gymnasium, swimming pool, club, community centre and marriage hall on these 123 acres.

The housing board has been making attempts to auction 18 sites for this project, including a five-star hotel and a hospital, for the last two years but failed to get any bidder. Following this, the board decided to develop these sites on its own.

