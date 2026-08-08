Badhai Ho: A tale of two weddings, two eras and many hiccups

Big or small, weddings create khatta-meetha moments and provide the much-needed ‘spice of life’. (Image genrated using AI)

Written by Devpreet Singh

A phone call in the wee hours was rather eerie. Fearing the worst, Alok, my husband, answered the call and heard a wail on the other side. “What is this? Nobody has come to pick us up!”

Geeta mausi had reached Chandigarh railway station at 3 am. Our ‘Excel sheet’ had indicated her arrival at 3 pm!

Grumbling about technology glitches, Alok groggily washed his face, fumbled for his car keys, dragged himself out of bed and into the car. The first guests had arrived for our daughter’s wedding.

Spectacles in place, I made myself a cup of tea and sat down to scrutinise the multiple ‘To-Do’ lists and ‘Excel sheets’ once again. I also sent up a silent prayer for a hiccup-free wedding.