Chandigarh: UT overrules MC, now no exemption from property tax in 13 newly included villages

OVERRULING AND exercising its veto, the Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday rejected the Municipal Corporation general house’s resolution of exempting property tax in 13 villages that have recently been brought within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation.

With this, all commercial establishments in these villages and colonies will have to pay the property tax.

This is the third such decision where UT while exercising its special powers has overruled the Municipal Corporation.

Sources said that UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore rejected the civic body’s resolution on Tuesday morning after the administration recommended rejection for the civic body’s decision.

Also, it has been decided that in all 22 rehabilitation colonies as well, the tax will be levied like other areas and there would be no exemption.

When contacted, UT Advisor Manoj Parida confirmed the development stating, “Municipal Corporation is resource-starved. Hence we recommended to Governor to overrule and reject.”

The communiqué has still not reached the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Commissioner K K Yadav said that the decision has not been intimated to them.

These villages where property tax will be imposed are Bahlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur and Dhanas.

Senior Deputy Mayor Hardeep Singh said that the general house had resolved not to levy property tax in these newly included 13 villages.

“We had resolved to exempt them because these villages still do not have basic amenities. And they have just come under the jurisdiction of MC and we put them under the burden of tax. This is not done,” he said.

The Senior Deputy Mayor said that they had also received a special grant of Rs 25.50 crore to develop these villages.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said that this was one of the promises made by the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“It clearly shows that to seek votes, they made a false promise and projected as if they have given them exemption but now they have imposed this property tax,” Babla said.

The members of the general house had rejected the imposition of tax, arguing since there was no development plan in place for these villages, there was no need to impose any kind of tax.

When the agenda was brought to the House, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav was also of the view that a developmental plan had already been prepared and since these villages are part of the MC, imposition of tax is required.

UT has overruled MC earlier as well

In 2003, when the MC was not ready to impose the paid parking system in the city, the UT Administration had exercised its special powers and had imposed the paid parking system in the city.

In 2015, the UT Administration overruled and exercised its special powers by imposing house tax on residential properties in the city. The Municipal Corporation was not ready to impose house tax and had rejected the proposal in the general house several times. The Administration then issued a notification on house tax by exercising its special powers.