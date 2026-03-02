Chandigarh trains school heads to identify hazardous trees before monsoon

In a move to enhance campus safety, the Department of Forests and Wildlife, UT Chandigarh, on Monday organised a specialised technical workshop for school principals and eco-club in-charges on the scientific identification and risk assessment of dead, dangerous and hollow trees.
The workshop aimed to build institutional capacity for early detection of tree failures, especially during high winds, heavy rainfall and extreme weather events common during the city’s monsoon season. Participants were trained in arboriculture assessment techniques, including Visual Tree Assessment methodologies, identification of structural defects and evaluation of tree stability.
Key topics included recognising signs of tree decline such as crown dieback, bark detachment, fungal fruiting bodies, cavities, cracks, root instability and abnormal leaning. School staff were also sensitised to load distribution, canopy balance and root anchorage. Emphasis was laid on systematic documentation, timely reporting and coordination with forest and municipal authorities for interventions such as pruning, cabling, bracing or removal of hazardous trees.
The session was conducted by Satish Narula, retired Professor of Horticulture, who detailed diagnostic indicators of biotic and abiotic stresses affecting urban trees. Major General Bewli (retd) highlighted the need for regular inspections and coordinated emergency response mechanisms. The workshop was presided over by Anup Kumar Soni, conservator of forests, UT Chandigarh. Officers from the Horticulture Wing of the Engineering Department and the Municipal Corporation also attended, stressing inter-departmental coordination.
The initiative comes in the wake of recurring incidents involving old and structurally compromised trees in Chandigarh, which have taken a heavy toll during the monsoon.
The most tragic reminder remains the July 8, 2022 incident at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9. A 250-year-old heritage peepal tree, internally weakened by a fungal infection known as heart rot, fell on students during the lunch break, killing a 16-year-old and injuring more than 16 others. One girl suffered grievous injuries that led to the amputation of her arm. The Punjab and Haryana High Court later held the Chandigarh Administration negligent, rejected the “act of God” defence and directed compensation of Rs 1 crore to the deceased student’s family and Rs 50 lakh to the severely injured girl.
Even three years on, the problem persists. Surveys conducted in 2025 identified 375 dead and dry trees and more than 1,100 hollow ones across the city. Authorities began removing 158 of the most dangerous trees in November 2025 after multiple monsoon and unseasonal storm incidents in which decaying trees uprooted or snapped, damaging vehicles, power lines and property, and occasionally causing injuries.
Urban forestry experts note that Chandigarh’s ageing green cover, much of it planted during the city’s formative decades, now faces challenges from soil compaction, poor drainage and intensifying extreme weather. Hollow trunks and weakened roots often remain undetected until heavy rains saturate the soil and gusty winds trigger collapse, particularly on school campuses where children spend long hours outdoors.
By training school authorities to conduct periodic tree health audits, the Forest Department hopes to move from a reactive to a preventive approach. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to scientific urban forestry and public safety, urging institutions to integrate tree risk management into regular maintenance protocols before the arrival of the southwest monsoon.