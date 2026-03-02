Chandigarh trains school heads to identify hazardous trees before monsoon

The initiative comes in the wake of recurring incidents involving old and structurally compromised trees in Chandigarh, which have taken a heavy toll during the monsoon. (Express File Photo)

In a move to enhance campus safety, the Department of Forests and Wildlife, UT Chandigarh, on Monday organised a specialised technical workshop for school principals and eco-club in-charges on the scientific identification and risk assessment of dead, dangerous and hollow trees.

The workshop aimed to build institutional capacity for early detection of tree failures, especially during high winds, heavy rainfall and extreme weather events common during the city’s monsoon season. Participants were trained in arboriculture assessment techniques, including Visual Tree Assessment methodologies, identification of structural defects and evaluation of tree stability.

Key topics included recognising signs of tree decline such as crown dieback, bark detachment, fungal fruiting bodies, cavities, cracks, root instability and abnormal leaning. School staff were also sensitised to load distribution, canopy balance and root anchorage. Emphasis was laid on systematic documentation, timely reporting and coordination with forest and municipal authorities for interventions such as pruning, cabling, bracing or removal of hazardous trees.