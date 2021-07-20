Chandigarh to issue 10,000 smart cards for CTU bus commuters

The order stated that in case of personalised smart card issued under any of the category as mentioned , the amount will not be refunded. (File photo)

THE UT transport department has decided to issue at least 10,000 smart cards, which will be operated through a chip having a unique identification number, for CTU buses free of cost, especially to the students availing the facility of smart passes of CTU buses.

Mere printing charges of Rs 100 will be taken from the people. The administrator has revised the charges for these cards. Rs 20 was fixed for the issuance of anonymous smart card and Rs 10 for the recharge/or for any other operation for personalised/anonymous smart cards. The online recharge through portal of CTU is free of cost.

These smart cards, which are capable of recharge through QR code too, were designed by the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC). Smart passes are being used in Chandigarh but these passes lack digital qualities.

Anil K Prashar, chief technology officer, SPIC, said, “These smart cards contain a chip, in which information about the smart card is stored. The smart cards are divided into two categories: personalised and anonymous. Personalised smart cards are being used by those individuals in whose names the cards are issued. Anonymous cards can be shifted to another person. A bus conductor can easily know about the pending money, recharge status of this card. It will also reduce the paper work. People can procure these cards from E-sampark centres.”

This is part of intelligent transport system. These smart cards are similar to the smart cards used by the passengers in metro cities for travelling in Metro. The Deputy Commissioner-cum-Secretary Transport, Mandip Singh Brar, stated, “The administrator has decided revised rates / E-Sampark facilitation charges / printing cost per card basis, as per details given below. The rates shall be applicable from the date of rollout of plan by SPIC. To promote usage of smart cards among the variants / commuters, initially 10,000 smart cards will be issued free of cost but printing charges will be levied. Thereafter, Rs 100 for smart card charges (revisable from time to time by CTU) and printing / facilitation charges at SPIC will be paid by the commuters.”

The order stated that in case of personalised smart card issued under any of the category as mentioned in fare notification vide No. 1/5/36-H-III(7) 2020/906, dated 15.01.2020, the amount will not be refunded.

In case of return of anonymous smart card, transaction charges will be paid by user as applicable and his balance in card will be refunded. In case anonymous smart card is lost then user will have to pay requisite fee for smart card along with issuance / printing charges as applicable and his balance will be transferred to new card after authentication.

In case of personalised smart card, there will be no refund. However, in anonymous smart cards refund can be made. The minimum recharge will be of Rs 100 and can be done and maximum Rs 4900 with a cap in smart card as Rs 5000. Also, smart card shall have minimum amount of Rs 100 at any point of time as a smart card security fee. All the charges as mentioned above will be payable by the commuters.