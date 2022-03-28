‘Chandigarh to become country’s most disciplined, modern city in coming days’

Stating that there will be an atmosphere of new discipline in Chandigarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that “people of Chandigarh should keep in mind that cameras will be watching your vehicle and after a violation, a challan will reach home through email”.

Shah, who was in Chandigarh to inaugurate various projects worth Rs 632 crore on Sunday, said that Chandigarh will become country’s most disciplined and one of the most advanced cities in the world in future.

“This command centre will work for bringing traffic discipline. It will monitor and bring a change in the citizen- centric services. People of Chandigarh should keep in mind that cameras will be watching your vehicles and after a violation, challan will reach home,” said the Home Minister.

While addressing the gathering in Sector 17, Shah stated that with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Integrated Command Control Centre and other projects.

“Chandigarh will become country’s most disciplined and modern city in coming days,” he added.

He said that he was visiting City Beautiful after a long time and “felt very good”.

“Chandigarh is one of the most developed cities in the country and I am confident that in coming days, it will become one of the most advanced cities of the world in future. When I was young, as children in Gujarat, we were given the example of Chandigarh as a planned and a good city,” he said.

He emphasised the need to grow with changing requirements. “When a city grows, its requirements also change and when times change, there is a change in need and requirements. And those that do not change with time, they cannot keep themselves relevant too,” he said while appreciating the Chandigarh Administration for adapting to this change by introducing the new system.

Shah appealed to the administration that let the students upto standard XII be shown the functioning of the ICCC.

“The administration must show the functioning of the ICCC to students upto standard XII on Saturday or Sunday,” Shah added.

He also made a mention of works done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put forth the concept of smart city in the country and that has led to various cities working towards becoming smart and modern in every sense,” he said.

He lauded the Narendra Modi government for the work the largest vaccination programme.

“185 crore doses of vaccine have been administered. Many developed countries were really worried over the third wave of Covid 19 but in India, no body got to know when the third wave came and when it went…all due to the 100 per cent vaccination programme,” he said, adding that with the use of technology, the Modi government ran a successful vaccination programme in the city.

He also spoke about how food grains were distributed to poor free of cost to 80 crore people during Covidand the same scheme has been extended till September 30 , 2022. He said that 3.40 lakh crore of foodgrains have been distributed in India so far.

Shah meets BJP leaders

Amit Shah also met BJP leaders at the headquarters in Sector 33. There were discussions about 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shah told the party leaders to strengthen the booth-level front of the party. He told them that party has to perform better than 2019 elections. There were discussions on what happened to the BJP during the municipal polls too. Shah asked the party leaders to fix the gaps and strengthen the booth-level front.