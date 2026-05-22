Chandigarh administration moves SC against HC order quashing rioting case against Mann

While quashing the case against the petitioners, the high court had said they have not been specifically accused of voluntarily causing any assault, hurt or using criminal force to deter the public servants from discharging duties. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

The Chandigarh administration has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order which quashed a 2020 FIR in an alleged rioting case against several AAP leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Though the plea filed came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, the counsel appearing for the Chandigarh administration sought some time saying they would file a petition in relation to some other persons who were granted relief by the high court in the matter.

On November 29 last year, the high court had quashed an FIR, the chargesheet and all subsequent proceedings against Mann and Aam Aadmi Party leaders holding that no prima facie case was made out and continuation of the proceedings would amount to an abuse of the process of law.