Billion-rupee for a Chandigarh address: The City Beautiful joins India’s luxury realty league

House for Rs 100 crore: A 4.1-kanal Sector 9 plot sale shows soaring value of Chandigarh land

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
5 min readChandigarhSep 5, 2026 04:24 PM IST
Houses in sector 9 Chandigarh . (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)Houses in sector 9 Chandigarh . (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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For India’s affluent and wealthy, a Chandigarh address is proving to be worth an extraordinary premium. In the city’s most coveted sectors, affluent buyers appear increasingly willing to part with fortunes – running into tens of crores and, in one recent case, touching the billion-rupee mark – just to secure an address in City Beautiful.

The appeal is not merely the house itself, but the exclusivity of owning land in Chandigarh’s established neighbourhoods, where supply is finite, vacant plots are scarce and coveted addresses are passed down through generations. From politicians and businessmen to NRIs, cricketers and Bollywood personalities, a growing list of the country’s affluent has sought a Chandigarh address, pushing the city’s luxury housing market into a price league once associated primarily with India’s biggest metros.

A house in Chandigarh has changed hands for approximately Rs. 100 crore. The 2,489-square-yard (~4.1 kanal) house in city’s plush Sector 9 was sold on May 13, according to the latest property registration data accessed by The Indian Express, with the transaction value nearly 69 per cent above its collector value of Rs. 59.27 crore.

Also Read | 134 vacant plots: Chandigarh’s scarce residential land comes at a premium

But the billon-rupee deal is not merely a one-off headline-grabbing transaction. Property registration data points to a wider phenomenon at the top end of Chandigarh’s soaring housing market.

Senior UT administration officials explain the reasons behind this soaring pricing of a Chandigarh address – “The scarcity of land is one of the biggest factors driving Chandigarh’s soaring residential property prices. Unlike sprawling metropolitan cities that can expand into large peripheral areas, Chandigarh has a tightly defined geographical footprint of just about 114 sq km, leaving very little scope for creating new residential land within the city. Most of the prime sectors were developed decades ago, and the majority of their plots are already occupied, while the availability of vacant residential plots has dwindled sharply. This creates a classic supply-demand imbalance: a limited pool of land in established, highly sought-after neighbourhoods is being chased by affluent end-users, business families, NRIs, politicians and other high-net-worth buyers”.

An analysis of the top 10 registered sale deeds this year, from April to August 31, reflected a striking glimpse into how expensive residential land in Chandigarh’s established sectors has become.

On an average, Chandigarh Estate Office records around 500-550 registered deeds per month. The top 10 residential registered-deed transactions alone involved a combined consideration value of over Rs. 400 crores.

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Also Read | 2 Chandigarh flats fetch Rs 3.81 crore, 12 properties unsold in auction

The second-highest deal was recorded in Sector 18, where a 1,212.8-square-yard plot, roughly 2.4 kanal, was sold for Rs 51.50 crore on August 31. Its collector value was around Rs 23.25 crore, putting the consideration about 121 per cent higher. Similarly, in Sector 19, a 1,500-square-yard plot, roughly three kanal, fetched Rs 45 crore on August 11.

A 1,014-square-yard plot, roughly two kanal, in Sector 33 was sold for Rs 36 crore, while a 1,001-square-yard plot, roughly two kanal, in Sector 28 changed hands for Rs 35 crore. Sector 15 appeared twice in the top 10. A 1,350-square-yard plot, roughly 2.7 kanal, fetched Rs 35 crore, while another measuring 943.5 square yards, roughly 1.9 kanal, was sold for Rs 25 crore.

One of the most revealing transactions came from Sector 10, where a plot measuring 500.5 square yards – roughly one kanal – was sold for Rs 27 crore. Although it ranked seventh in terms of total consideration, the property commanded the highest rate per square yard among the top 10 residential deals – nearly Rs 5.39 lakh per square yard. Its consideration value was around 109 per cent higher than its collector value of Rs 12.91 crore. Sector 8 too saw a premium transaction, with a 649.3-square-yard plot, roughly 1.3 kanal, sold for Rs 25.50 crore, translating into nearly Rs 3.93 lakh per square yard. The 10th -highest deal was in Sector 2, where a much larger 2,222.2-square-yard plot, roughly 4.4 kanal, was sold for Rs 24.65 crore.

Officials told The Indian Express that “the comparison between consideration and collector values further highlighted the premium being paid for properties in Chandigarh’s prime sectors. The sharpest difference among the top residential transactions was in Sector 18, where the Rs 51.50-crore consideration was about 121 per cent above the collector value. In Sector 10, the consideration was about 109 per cent higher than the collector value. The Sector 33 and Sector 28 transactions were approximately 91 per cent and 75 per cent higher, respectively. The Rs 100-crore Sector 9 deal was around 69 per cent above its collector value”.

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“Most plots have either been constructed upon or are being held by owners because land in Chandigarh is a scarce and appreciating asset,” said Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president, Property Federation, Chandigarh. Panchhi added that “the Rs 100-crore transaction may appear extraordinary to many, but rising land values in Punjab have created buyers for whom such purchases may not be out of reach”.

“Rs 100 crore may sound like a huge amount to an outsider, but for some landowners it is not necessarily an extraordinary figure anymore. There are farmers in Punjab who have sold just a few acres of land for around Rs 80 to 100 crore. For such people, buying a roughly four-kanal house in Chandigarh for Rs 100 crore may not be as big a deal as it appears. Chandigarh has very limited residential land, and the premium for properties in established sectors continues to rise,” he adds.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

 

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