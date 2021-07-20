Chandigarh: Rain exposes Mohali MC’s arrangements for monsoon season

With rain lashing down in the region on Monday morning, many areas in Zirakpur, Derabassi, Kharar, and Mohali were waterlogged (Representational Image)

With rain lashing down in the region on Monday morning, many areas in Zirakpur, Derabassi, Kharar, and Mohali were waterlogged. The rain also exposed the arrangements that the civic body claimed to have made for the monsoon season.

A traffic jam was also witnessed in Zirakpur where vehicles remained stranded for one hour at the Patiala Road. The rain water also created problems for shopkeepers as areas remained submerged.

The situation was the worst in Nayagaon, where the Municipal Council’s (MC) office was submerged.

Manjeet Singh, a resident of Nayagaon said that many low-lying areas were submerged and it was difficult for people to cross the roads.

“It was the first rain of the season and look at the arrangements! It is an old story now as the civic body always tries to fool the people. You just take a round in the internal areas and come to know that people are living in pathetic conditions,” Manjeet Singh added.

The situation was no better in Kharar. The water entered in low lying areas and the housing societies also witnessed waterlogging due to which many people, especially who had gone out faced problems.

In Mohali, Phase V, Kumbra and Mohali villages were waterlogged but the water receded after the rain stopped.

Mohali’s Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Bedi said that they had already cleaned the storm water pipelines.