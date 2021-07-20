Chandigarh: Punjab women panel chief writes to Trudeau on marriage frauds

Gulati also invited Trudeau and his family to visit Punjab. In the letter, Gulati was all praise for Trudeau for “tactful handling of Covid in Canada and saving millions of lives during these tragic times”. (Photo :Reuters)

Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati on Monday urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to put in place a mechanism to deport those defrauding innocent Punjabis under the garb of arranging wedding ties.

“There are innumerable cases of exploitation of the innocent Punjabi youth in the name of Canadian citizenship, causing a widespread perturbation and dismay among Punjabis settled world over. As the Chairperson of the Punjab State Women Commission (PSWC) and representing Punjabi Diaspora, I urge you to take some rapid and stringent actions to stop such exploitation and bring the culprits to justice,” Gulati said in a letter to Trudeau.

The letter further said that there are reports on the miscreants making a quick buck by defrauding the innocent Punjabis under the garb of arranging wedding ties. “Such fraudsters are the real disgrace to the humanity in general and both the nations in particular. I request your good self to put a robust system in place, in which the Canadian authorities and PSWC would be able to coordinate and bring justice to the victims,” the letter read.

Gulati further wrote, “A mechanism needs to be operationalised to deport such fraudsters, while initiating stringent possible action against them, including confiscation of passports”.

Gulati also invited Trudeau and his family to visit Punjab. In the letter, Gulati was all praise for Trudeau for “tactful handling of Covid in Canada and saving millions of lives during these tragic times”.