Chandigarh: Police catch gang of vehicle lifters, recover 12 two-wheelers

Operation cell of the UT police has busted a gang of five vehicle lifters and recovered 12 stolen two-wheelers from their possession.

Police said first gang member Jasbir Singh, alias Annu (20) of Fatehabad, was arrested on February 23 and his four other associates were arrested in the subsequent investigation. They were identified as Raj Kumar (23), Amit Mehra (27), Ajay Kumar (21) and Anuj Bisht (20).

The 12 recovered vehicles were stolen from the area of police stations Sector 39, 36, Maloya, Sector 26, Mani Majra etc.

“The gang was actively involved in stealing motorcycles in Chandigarh. All of them are drug addicts and started stealing motorcycles and scooters from different places to fulfil their need for drugs. They would take out some parts of the vehicles, sell them to local scrap dealers and use the money to procure heroin for themselves”, Inspector Amanjot Singh said.

Police said that three out of the five accused have been arrested before. Raj was previously involved in two cases of vehicle thefts. Amit was arrested in two cases, one of motor vehicle theft and one of burglary in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Ajay Kumar was involved in a burglary case registered in 2021. They were bailed out in the earlier cases.

Vehicle thefts have been on the rise in Chandigarh. Incidents of robberies, dacoities, snatching using stolen vehicles have also been increasing in the city.

Recently, four men riding in a stolen car were arrested for trying to rob two vegetable sellers at Sector 19/27 dividing road. The timely arrival of a police vehicle had foiled the robbery. The robbers tried to escape but hit a road divider near Sector 22. Night inspector Amanjot Singh and SHO Mani Majra Neeraj Saran had also reached the spot. One of the robbers was taken into preventive custody and later handed over to the cops of police station 11.

The car was found stolen from village Kishangarh near IT Park.