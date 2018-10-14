Chandigarh : Police by day, Ravan at night, cop performs both roles

Ashwani Sharma performs role of Ravana at Parade Ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday; (above) at his office. Express photo by Sahil Walia Ashwani Sharma performs role of Ravana at Parade Ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday; (above) at his office. Express photo by Sahil Walia

As the Ramleela season begins, Head Constable Ashwani Sharma (46) is addressed as Ravan Ji by his colleagues at the office of SSP Traffic and Security of Chandigarh Police in Sector 9 where he is a telephone attendant. Sharma was 14 when he first took part in the Ramleela at Sector 38, playing the role of Laxman and till date, he has played at least seven characters, including Ravan, which he has been performing at the Parade Ground here in Sector 17 since 2014.

“Since my father, Janardhan Sharma used to recite the Ramayan and tell me stories from the epic, I developed an interest in it. In 1986, at 14, my friend’s father asked me to act as Laxman at Ramleela in Sector 38 and since then, there has been no looking back,” Sharma told Chandigarh Newsline.

“After graduation, I joined Chandigarh Police as constable in 1993. I played the role of Meghnath that year and my motivation increased when some of my colleagues and a couple of senior officers turned up to see me perform,” says Sharma.

Sharma said that even though police duty is tough as sometimes he also has to be in the field to maintain law and order, with the cooperation of his Ramleela organisers and the support of his seniors, he has been able to strike a balance between wearing khaki and donning the role of Ravan. “Though there have been times when I am late for a show being bound by duty, the Ramleela organisers delay my scenes,” says Sharma.

“My day in office begins at 9 am and as soon as work gets over, I rush to the venue in my car and get started with the make-up and costumes for the show. It is sometimes so hectic that I don’t have the time to eat before the show ends. We practise from 8 pm to midnight for a month before the main show and though it is tiring, I think Lord Ram gives me the strength to carry on without hindrance,” adds Sharma.

Sharma says that since the beginning, he has played the roles of Ram, Laxman, Meghnath, Parshuram, Dashrath and Ravan. The role of Ravan is most challenging as it is a character driven by pride, anger, aggression and knowledge. So, when he takes the stage, he forgets that he is a policeman. “As I take the stage as Ravan, I am lost in the world of Ramayan and nowhere in my mind is Head Constable Ashwani Sharma,” he says. No wonder Sharma has been performing with elan at Ramleela for 32 years and rewarded too.

In 2017, Chandigarh Police DGP Tajinder Singh Luthra felicitated Sharma with Rs 5,000 and a first-class certificate for his outstanding service in Ramleela. “It was a time of enormous motivation for me when I was felicitated by my DGP. I don’t know if he has seen me perform, but he called me personally to his office and asked me about my service towards Ramleela. Later, during a retirement party of other police officials, I was rewarded by my DGP,” said Sharma, adding, “Apart from the Chandigarh Police officials who have supported me a lot, I would also thank my director Suresh Bakshi, who has reposed trust in me for the last 17 years, and in 2014, he was the one who asked me to do the role of Ravan, for which I have received widespread applause.”

Gaurav Bagga, who plays the role of Ram in Rameela, said, “Ashwani’s schedule is very tight being a policeman. But he manages to perform well despite being bound by duty. He sets an example and motivates us to work with perfection in Ramleela apart from performing our regular duties.” Bagga is also a government employee, posted as data entry operator at the Haryana Secretariat.

Suresh Bakshi, director of the Sri Ramleela Committee, said, “Ashwani joined me when he was around 20. Though he has a tough job of being a policeman, he manages to make time for Ramleela out of sheer interest and dedication. Apart from being a hard worker, he is also a noble human being, donating blood in Ravan’s get-up at Agrasen Bhawan in Sector 30.”

The head constable has donated blood as Ravan, not once, but five times. “When people see a negative character donating blood, they wonder why can’t they,” he said.

Sharma’s Ravan will be abducting Sita at the Parade Ground on Monday night and the excitement of his wife and two children knows no bounds.

