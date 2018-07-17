Plea to take possession of Sarangpur land: VP Singh Badnore assures PGIMER of help

Last week PGI Director Professor Jagat Ram and a few officials met Badnore and raised the matter of the Sarangpur land. Last week PGI Director Professor Jagat Ram and a few officials met Badnore and raised the matter of the Sarangpur land.

Punjab Governor and union territory Administrator V P Singh Badnore has assured the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) of approving its request of taking possession of a 50-acre land at Sarangpur that the Chandigarh administration has already approved, but has sought a payment of around Rs 1,011 crore, the cost of the plot.

Last week PGI Director Professor Jagat Ram and a few officials met Badnore and raised the matter of the Sarangpur land. The PGI officials suggested Badnore that the UT can hand over the land to the institute and a decision on the cost can be taken simultaneously.

PGI sources told Chandigarh Newsline on Monday that Badnore assured the authorities that the UT administration can give the possession of the land. “The Governor was positive about our request and he assured us help,” said the official. He said the institute will also send a formal request to Badnore regarding the matter. “The institute is also communicating with the Union health ministry regarding the matter,” said the official.

The PGI last year had announced to set up major health facilities on the 50-acre land in Sarangpur area. The plan, however, hit a roadblock after the UT administration informed the PGI that land will cost Rs 1,100 crore. The PGI administration then approached the Union health ministry. The case is with the Union home ministry now. The Union government has given in-principle approval to a UT proposal of decreasing the cost of the land.

Recently, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare told the PGI that he will take the matter with the home ministry. UT Finance Secretary Ajoy Kumar Sinha told Chandigarh Newsline on Monday that they are yet to receive any communication from the Government of India regarding the matter.

The PGI’s plan to set up a new Out Patient Department, trauma center, learning centre and a full-fledged cancer centre at Sarangpur is expected to bring a relief to the institute’s main campus.

