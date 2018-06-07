Chandigarh: PGI finance body gives nod to 600 new medical and technical posts

The new posts, cleared by the SFC on Wednesday, include those of faculty, resident doctors (senior and resident) and several technical posts in various departments of the PGI. The new posts, cleared by the SFC on Wednesday, include those of faculty, resident doctors (senior and resident) and several technical posts in various departments of the PGI.

AFTER THE Standing Academic Committee of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) recommended the creation of 600 new medical and technical posts for the institute, the PGIMER’s Standing Finance Committee (SFC) on Wednesday gave the nod to create the posts.

The new posts, cleared by the SFC on Wednesday, include those of faculty, resident doctors (senior and resident) and several technical posts in various departments of the PGI. On Wednesday, the SFC met in New Delhi and cleared several agendas. A PGI official said the process of creating new posts was initiated in view of the institute witnessing a tremendous rush of patients from the neighbouring states.

According to PGI officials, several new projects are in the pipeline and the institute was taking steps in advance for recruitment in future. The important one is the upcoming 250-bed hospital the deadline for which is the end of the year. PGI has also decided to set up centres for neurosciences and mother and child care. The foundation stone for the two projects is likely to be laid by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, said officials.

On Wednesday, the SFC also gave “in principle” approval of Comprehensive Geriatric Care and Rehabilitation Centre at PGI. The officials of the institute said the geriatric centre was important for PGI and currently, elderly patients were being managed by various departments, including internal medicine, radiotherapy, etc.

Earlier this year, when the Chandigarh Red Cross Sarai was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the PGI administration had taken up the Centre’s proposal with Sudha Murthy, the Chairperson of Infosys Foundation. Murthy responded to PGI by asking the institute to send a proposal to Infosys.

