Chandigarh: NITTTR moots Rs 63.06 lakh up to 300 km a year, MC says can’t pay over Rs 36.60 lakh

The National Institute Of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) has proposed to charge a whopping Rs 63.06 lakh up to 300 kilometres every year if the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with it to maintain city roads for 30 years.

However, the Municipal Corporation in its “economical sustainable proposal” in response to the NITTTR’s proposal has suggested that it won’t be able to shell out more than Rs 36.60 lakh.

The civic body will be taking up the issue of maintaining life and quality of city roads in the coming House meeting.

Following Chandigarh Newsline’s campaign and facing flak from all quarters on bad roads of the city, the detailed agenda of technical and condition survey of the roads and their renewal plan will be placed before the House for discussion. The House meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday.

In the proposal submitted by the NITTTR to ensure proper life of roads, it says that its work will include right from providing the design of roads based on condition surveys, strength evolution by Benkelman Beam, pavement crust details by manual method as may be required, developing pavement data base to quality control during execution of works.

Of this the task of quality control that will include preparing job mix formula, testing of engineering materials, site vists and obtaining samples and making recommendations will alone cost Rs 30 lakh. For developing pavement data base at the rate of Rs 5,000 per kilometre, they say they will charge Rs 15 lakh and for providing just the design of roads at the rate of Rs 6,200 per kilometre, they will charge Rs 18.06 lakh.

Besides coming up with long-term solutions to ensure longer life of the road and checking that proper specifications have been followed, the entity said that it will maintain records of each road as to which all material has earlier been used and with what specifications. Interestingly, there is no historical data of roads available with the road divisions to know which all material has been used in the past on the specific road. The particular road history will be with the entity and a copy of the same will be provided to the MC’s building and roads wing as well.

In response to the agency’s proposal, the MC also prepared an economical sustainable proposal wherein it suggested that for providing design of roads based on condition surveys, it will be able to shell out Rs 9.60 lakh (with an annual increase of 10 per cent), for developing pavement data base, the civic body says that it will be able to pay Rs 6 lakh (with a 10 per cent annual increase) and for quality control, it will be able to pay Rs 21 lakh. Thus, the total amount the civic body stated that it will be able to pay to the agency will be around Rs 36.60 lakh only.

Facing flak for poor quality roads that broke within days of recarpeting, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav had called the Associate Professor from the civil engineering department of the agency, Dr Ajay Duggal, for a presentation. Since the civic body officials would get the quality control done from private contractors that did not ensure proper quality, the Commissioner asked if there was a probability of signing an MoU for a long period so that the agency keeps assisting them in ensuring quality.

Chandigarh Newsline in series of stories last month had highlighted how Rs 50.73 crore spent on road recarpeting had literally gone into the drain. Newsline visited recarpeted roads with former chief engineer who pointed out construction defects. The MC manages 80 per cent of the roads (V3, V4, V5, V6, parking roads, village roads, phirni roads) in the city and the administration has just V1 and V2 roads.