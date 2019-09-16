Chandigarh to aim for five star rating under Swachh Bharat, agenda on table today

With no basic criteria being fulfilled, Chandigarh is now aiming for a five star status under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The agenda of the same will come up in the General House meeting scheduled to be held on Monday.

Chandigarh has not seen 100 per cent door-to-door waste segregation till now. This, despite the fact the civic body has spent over Rs 1.50 crore in distributing two-coloured bins to encourage the segregation at household level.

Panchkula has already begun 100 per cent waste segregation and fines are being imposed on those who are not doing it. Chandigarh had kicked off the drive of waste segregation in June 2017 and it has been over two years that the city is still struggling to achieve this.

For a five star rating which the city is applying for, several criteria need to be fulfilled, including giving a tag of ODF ++ (open defecation free).

In this Swachh Bharat Mission 2020, cities would be evaluated on the basis of star rating achieved by them as per the protocol released by the Ministry of Urban Housing and Affairs. The star rating protocol is based on 25 components with mandatory, essential and desirable categories, respective weightages assigned and stars ratings.

In case a city fails for the applied star, like in this case 5 star, it will be validated and certified for a lower star.

“Chandigarh has to initially have valid five star rating for getting higher certifications progressively. City can declare and apply for a higher star rating at any point after achieving a specific star rating. No time gap is required,” the agenda item which will be tabled before the General House stated.

For a city with five star rating, it will get 800 marks. There is just another level to be achieved which is a 7 star rating.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said, “We have not achieved basic criteria. How can we claim to be five star? Garbage processing is not proper. Waste segregation at household level is not being carried out.”

He added, “Commercial areas too do not have 100 per cent garbage disposal. How can we claim to be five star? We will raise the issue in the House.”

Important issues

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher is likely to attend the meeting on Monday. From parking policy to entertainment tax, the General House will witness decisions on important agenda items.

After three months of dithering over the parking agenda, the issue may see a final decision on Monday. Also, entertainment tax has been proposed on movie tickets and the House will take the final call.

Not just this, the issue of CBI raid in the Municipal Corporation office too will rock the House meeting.

During the raid, records of installation of gym equipment in community centres were seized after the sleuths smelt corruption in the purchase of the same. The Congress will be raising the issue and a ruckus is expected.