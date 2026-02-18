Chandigarh MC signs MoU with door-to-door waste collectors

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with door-to-door waste collectors operating across the city.
The MoU was signed through the office of the Medical Officer of Health in the presence of Mayor Saurabh Joshi, MC Commissioner Amit Kumar, Deputy Mayor Suman, former sanitation committee chairman Manoj Sonkar, Joint Commissioner Dr Himanshu Gupta and other senior officials of the corporation.
MC officials said the agreement formalises the engagement of waste collectors in commercial areas and aims to improve accountability and efficiency in waste collection under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The MoU defines responsibilities related to scientific waste collection, compulsory segregation at source and adherence to hygiene and sanitation standards.
The waste collectors who signed the agreement include Sonia, Mukesh, Parmod, Bheem, Rohit, Paras, Mahinder, Sanjiv, Kavita and Sahil, who are currently engaged in door-to-door waste collection in commercial establishments.
As part of the programme, an awareness session was organised to sensitise participants to the importance of segregating waste into wet, dry and domestic hazardous categories. The officials also highlighted safe handling of municipal solid waste and the need to follow sanitation protocols to ensure public health and environmental safety.
Swachhata kits comprising masks, gloves and essential cleaning tools were distributed among sanitation workers to ensure their safety and welfare while carrying out waste collection duties, said an MC official.
Addressing the gathering, Mayor Joshi stressed that segregation at source is a critical component of effective waste processing and appealed to commercial establishments and residents to follow prescribed norms in letter and spirit.
MC Commissioner Amit Kumar said that active participation of citizens and stakeholders, along with responsible waste management practices, is essential for achieving a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Chandigarh.
