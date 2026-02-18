Chandigarh MC signs MoU with door-to-door waste collectors

MC officials said the agreement formalises the engagement of waste collectors in commercial areas and aims to improve accountability and efficiency in waste collection.

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 10:27 PM IST
The MoU was signed through the office of the Medical Officer of Health in the presence of Mayor Saurabh Joshi and other officers.The MoU was signed through the office of the Medical Officer of Health in the presence of Mayor Saurabh Joshi and other officers. (Express File)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with door-to-door waste collectors operating across the city.

The MoU was signed through the office of the Medical Officer of Health in the presence of Mayor Saurabh Joshi, MC Commissioner Amit Kumar, Deputy Mayor Suman, former sanitation committee chairman Manoj Sonkar, Joint Commissioner Dr Himanshu Gupta and other senior officials of the corporation.

MC officials said the agreement formalises the engagement of waste collectors in commercial areas and aims to improve accountability and efficiency in waste collection under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The MoU defines responsibilities related to scientific waste collection, compulsory segregation at source and adherence to hygiene and sanitation standards.

Waste collectors who signed

The waste collectors who signed the agreement include Sonia, Mukesh, Parmod, Bheem, Rohit, Paras, Mahinder, Sanjiv, Kavita and Sahil, who are currently engaged in door-to-door waste collection in commercial establishments.

Also Read | Mayor seeks immediate preventive measures, review of sanitation and drinking water safety

As part of the programme, an awareness session was organised to sensitise participants to the importance of segregating waste into wet, dry and domestic hazardous categories. The officials also highlighted safe handling of municipal solid waste and the need to follow sanitation protocols to ensure public health and environmental safety.

Swachhata kits comprising masks, gloves and essential cleaning tools were distributed among sanitation workers to ensure their safety and welfare while carrying out waste collection duties, said an MC official.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Joshi stressed that segregation at source is a critical component of effective waste processing and appealed to commercial establishments and residents to follow prescribed norms in letter and spirit.

Story continues below this ad

MC Commissioner Amit Kumar said that active participation of citizens and stakeholders, along with responsible waste management practices, is essential for achieving a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Chandigarh.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Subodh Agarwal
Look Out Circular sought for retired Rajasthan IAS Subodh Agarwal after morning raid
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
IND vs NED
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Subodh Agarwal
Look Out Circular sought for retired Rajasthan IAS Subodh Agarwal after morning raid
Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R)
Galgotias University issues apology after controversy, says 'representative ill-informed'
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Salim Khan
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
IND vs NED
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
T20 World Cup: Pakistan ride on Sahibzada Farhan’s ton to beat Namibia, qualify for Super 8s
Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
‘Why am I here?’: Science can explain why walking through doorway makes you forget things
However, later research suggests the effect is more nuanced; when participants were tasked with simply moving between areas without distraction, forgetting did not always occur. (Image: Freepik)
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement