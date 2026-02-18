Chandigarh MC signs MoU with door-to-door waste collectors

The MoU was signed through the office of the Medical Officer of Health in the presence of Mayor Saurabh Joshi and other officers. (Express File)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with door-to-door waste collectors operating across the city.

The MoU was signed through the office of the Medical Officer of Health in the presence of Mayor Saurabh Joshi, MC Commissioner Amit Kumar, Deputy Mayor Suman, former sanitation committee chairman Manoj Sonkar, Joint Commissioner Dr Himanshu Gupta and other senior officials of the corporation.

MC officials said the agreement formalises the engagement of waste collectors in commercial areas and aims to improve accountability and efficiency in waste collection under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The MoU defines responsibilities related to scientific waste collection, compulsory segregation at source and adherence to hygiene and sanitation standards.