Chandigarh man sentenced to 4 years in prison for outraging modesty of woman, trespass

The district court of Chandigarh has sentenced a 26-year-old to four years in prison for trespassing and outraging the modesty of a woman in March this year.

The court held the man, identified as Akash, a resident of Chandigarh, guilty under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on the convict.

As per the case, on March 29, a woman had filed a complaint with the police stating that a man, whom police later identified as Akash, had tried to outrage her modesty. The woman said that on March 27 she had returned home after finishing work at about 5.30 pm. At around 7.30 pm, a man who lives in the same colony, entered her residence forcefully and caught her from behind and tried to outrage her modesty. The woman raised raised the alarm, following which her son rushed to her aid, following which Akash fled. On the basis of the statement, an FIR was registered.

During trial, the defence counsel argued that that accused has been falsely implicated in the present case due to a previous enmity with the children of the complainant.

The court of Dr Aman Inder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, after hearing arguments from both sides, said, “The only defence presented on behalf of the accused was that he was falsely implicated in the present case and there is no independent corroboration of the alleged incident as no person from the locality hasined in investigation.

However, this defence is not worthy of credit. This is the defence taken by all accused. But one cannot be oblivious to the fact that often in our society independent witnesses are not forthcoming to assist the investigation agency for various reasons — such as terror of the accused, danger to their life and property by the accused, harassment at the investigation stage, and repeated adjournments in the courts.

Therefore, merely because the prosecution has failed to join independent witnesses will be no ground to discard the evidence of prosecution.” The court then went on to hold the accused guilty of the offence.