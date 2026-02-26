Chandigarh man loses nearly Rs 70,000 via malicious WhatsApp APK file, CBI registers FIR

Rs 69,598 was fraudulently taken from a city resident’s bank account after his mobile phone was reportedly hacked through a malicious file sent on WhatsApp. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) Anti-Corruption Branch, Chandigarh, has registered an FIR in connection with an alleged digital fraud in which Rs 69,598 was fraudulently taken from a city resident’s bank account after his mobile phone was reportedly hacked through a malicious file sent on WhatsApp.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Pramod Kumar, a resident of Sector 29-C, Chandigarh, alleged that two unauthorised online transactions amounting to Rs 49,999 and Rs 19,599 were carried out from his Bank of India savings account on February 11, without his consent. The complaint was initially received by the agency on February 17.

APK file from a ‘hacked’ saved contact caused the fraud

In his written complaint, Kumar stated that on February 8 he received a WhatsApp message mentioning an invitation card along with an APK file from a number saved in his phone as a known contact. He did not open the file at that time. However, on February 11, he received a similar message again from the same number. Though he viewed the message, he ignored it after the file did not open. Later, when he contacted the sender, he was informed that the sender’s phone had itself been hacked and that a complaint had already been lodged with the Cyber Crime Cell, Delhi, and reported on helpline 1930.