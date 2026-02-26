Chandigarh man loses nearly Rs 70,000 via malicious WhatsApp APK file, CBI registers FIR

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhFeb 26, 2026 09:03 PM IST
Rs 69,598 was fraudulently taken from a city resident’s bank account after his mobile phone was reportedly hacked through a malicious file sent on WhatsApp.Rs 69,598 was fraudulently taken from a city resident’s bank account after his mobile phone was reportedly hacked through a malicious file sent on WhatsApp. (File Photo)
The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) Anti-Corruption Branch, Chandigarh, has registered an FIR in connection with an alleged digital fraud in which Rs 69,598 was fraudulently taken from a city resident’s bank account after his mobile phone was reportedly hacked through a malicious file sent on WhatsApp.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Pramod Kumar, a resident of Sector 29-C, Chandigarh, alleged that two unauthorised online transactions amounting to Rs 49,999 and Rs 19,599 were carried out from his Bank of India savings account on February 11, without his consent. The complaint was initially received by the agency on February 17.

APK file from a ‘hacked’ saved contact caused the fraud

In his written complaint, Kumar stated that on February 8 he received a WhatsApp message mentioning an invitation card along with an APK file from a number saved in his phone as a known contact. He did not open the file at that time. However, on February 11, he received a similar message again from the same number. Though he viewed the message, he ignored it after the file did not open. Later, when he contacted the sender, he was informed that the sender’s phone had itself been hacked and that a complaint had already been lodged with the Cyber Crime Cell, Delhi, and reported on helpline 1930.

The complainant further stated that on the same day two debit transactions totalling Rs 69,598 were made from his account by an unknown person. He claimed he neither authorized the payments nor received any OTP or transaction alert for the debit of Rs 49,999. He did receive an alert for Rs 19,599 at 10.53 pm, but noticed it only later.

On February 13, Kumar discovered that Rs 19,599 had been transferred to one Ramesh Halder and Rs 49,999 to another individual identified as Mantu, both unknown to him. The following day, he realised his phone had been hacked after similar suspicious messages were circulated to his contacts.

The FIR states that prima facie offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, impersonation, identity theft and computer-related crimes are made out under Sections 61(2), 318(4), 319(2) and 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 43 read with 66, 66 C and 66 D of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The case has been entrusted to an inspector-level officer of CBI ACB Branch, Chandigarh, for investigation.

According to the CBI, efforts are underway to trace the accused, identified as Ramesh Halder, Mantu and other unknown persons, and to track the money trail.

