Mohali businessman gets Rs 2 cr extortion threat in Lawrence gang’s name

According to the complaint, the caller identified himself as “Harry Boxer” and allegedly claimed links with the Lawrence gang while demanding Rs 2 crore as extortion money. (File Photo)

The Chandigarh Police has registered a zero FIR in connection with an alleged extortion threat issued to a Kharar-based businessman in Mohali in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 2 crore and threatening to kill him. The investigation has now been transferred to the Mohali Police.

According to police officials, the threat was conveyed through a voice recording sent from an unidentified number. Investigators are analysing call detail records, voice samples and other technical evidence to establish the identity of the accused.

The complainant, Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Sante Majra Colony in Sector-127, Mohali, runs an office under the name Waheguru Productions in Sector 22-B, Chandigarh. In his complaint submitted to the Chandigarh SSP, he stated that he received a threatening voice message from an unknown number on the morning of April 14.