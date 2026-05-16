Mohali businessman gets Rs 2 cr extortion threat in Lawrence gang’s name

The Chandigarh Police has registered a zero FIR in connection with an alleged extortion threat issued to a Kharar-based businessman in Mohali in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 2 crore and threatening to kill him. The investigation has now been transferred to the Mohali Police.
According to police officials, the threat was conveyed through a voice recording sent from an unidentified number. Investigators are analysing call detail records, voice samples and other technical evidence to establish the identity of the accused.
The complainant, Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Sante Majra Colony in Sector-127, Mohali, runs an office under the name Waheguru Productions in Sector 22-B, Chandigarh. In his complaint submitted to the Chandigarh SSP, he stated that he received a threatening voice message from an unknown number on the morning of April 14.
According to the complaint, the caller identified himself as “Harry Boxer” and allegedly claimed links with the Lawrence gang while demanding Rs 2 crore as extortion money. The accused allegedly warned the complainant of “serious consequences” within 24 hours if the payment was not made.
Lovepreet Singh further told police that the caller mentioned the names of his wife and daughter, claiming to possess detailed information about the family. The accused also allegedly referred to his office located in Sector 17 in an apparent attempt to intimidate the family.
The complainant stated that he has submitted the threatening voice recording and other electronic evidence to the police as part of the investigation.
The Chandigarh Police registered a zero FIR — which can be registered by any police station, irrespective of jurisdiction — under Section 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 22 police station. The case was subsequently transferred to Kharar City police station in Mohali for further investigation.