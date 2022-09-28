Chandigarh International Airport named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh International Airport was Wednesday renamed Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on the legendary freedom fighter’s birth anniversary.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the plaque in a ceremony held at the airport.

ਸੱਚੀਆਂ ਨੀਅਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੁਰਾਦਾਂ ਨੇ…ਸ਼ਹੀਦਾਂ ਦੀ ਧਰਤੀ ਤੋਂ ਸਹੁੰ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਸੀ…ਅੱਜ ਆਪਣੇ ਕੌਮਾਂਤਰੀ ਹਵਾਈ ਅੱਡੇ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ‘ਤੇ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ… ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ‘ਤੇ Research ਲਈ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ, ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ‘ਚ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਤਰਫੋਂ ਇੱਕ Chair ਵੀ ਸਥਾਪਿਤ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ…1/2 pic.twitter.com/brFgP07lXx — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 28, 2022

“Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is reaching all corners of the country. Every time we see the faces of our worthy freedom fighters, their names on our public buildings, we remember the sacrifices done by their generations. We don’t take our freedom for granted,” Sitharaman said on the occasion.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and his Punjab counterpart Banwarilal Purohit expressed their delight on the occasion stating Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s “true devotion towards our Motherland will remain an inspiration forever”.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation General (Retd.) V.K. Singh, who was also present on the occasion, said the naming of Chandigarh Airport after Bhagat Singh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a prestigious moment for the nation.

“Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for millions of youth of the country and this is a befitting tribute to his glorious memory,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann thanked Prime Minister Modi and welcomed the decision of naming the Chandigarh Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on his part said that the young generation should draw inspiration from Bhagat Singh’s sacrifice and established values.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher was also among those present on the occasion.

Chandigarh International Airport Limited is a joint venture of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in association with the governments of Punjab and Haryana

Presently, the airport is connected to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kangra, Kolkata, Kullu, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Pune and Srinagar in the country. Internationally, the city is connected to Dubai and Sharjah.

The airport handled 17,936 international passengers and 2,271,233 domestic passengers in the year 2021-2022. In addition to this, the airport has also handled about 11000 MT of domestic air cargo in the financial year 2021-2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme on September 25 said that the Chandigarh airport will be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter and the government’s promptness is visible in the fact that the same stands achieved within three days of the announcement.