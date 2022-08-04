scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Chandigarh has so far reported 22 dengue cases

According to Dr Suman, so far, 71 challans, 5,700 notices, and 69 notices to people have been issued, along with preventive measures, including fumigation and advisories have yielded positive results.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 4, 2022 2:54:54 am
chandigarh dengue cases, dengue, Chandigarh latest, Chandigarh news, Indian ExpressThe best way to prevent dengue is to take precautions to avoid contact with mosquitoes. When outdoors, use a mosquito repellant on exposed parts of the skin, especially for children. (file)

Chandigarh has so far reported only 22 cases of dengue, as compared to last year, which recorded more than 1,000 cases, many of them being severe ones requiring hospitalisation as well as blood transfusion.

“Last year, there was a delay in rains, high day temperatures, perfect conditions for the breeding of mosquitoes. We were also dealing with a high number of Covid cases, and the system was overwhelmed. We told patients who tested positive for dengue to come to the hospital and get treatment immediately.

This year, to prevent an outbreak, the health department has deputed teams across the city to do home-to-home checking and monitoring of public buildings and areas where there is an issue of water logging and sanitation,” said Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services.

According to Dr Suman, so far, 71 challans, 5,700 notices, and 69 notices to people have been issued, along with preventive measures, including fumigation and advisories have yielded positive results.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Medical teams have also been deputed to high-density areas of the city to check for collection of stagnant water, breeding of mosquitoes, and information dissemination. Dr Suman added that they have noticed a trend of a high incidence of dengue cases every three years.

Dr Vikas Bhutani, Internal Medicine Specialist, Fortis Hospital, said that the most common symptom of dengue is fever with any of the additional symptoms — nausea/vomiting, rash, aches, and pains (eye pain, typically behind the eyes, headache, muscle, joint, or bones) or bleeding from any site and a drop in platelet counts in many cases. Symptoms of dengue typically last from two to seven days. Most people recover after about a week. “There is no specific medication to treat dengue. We recommend as much rest as possible, and taking paracetamol to control fever and relieve pain. Do not take aspirin or ibuprofen.” added Dr Bhutani, suggesting that patients should drink plenty of fluids, monitor platelet counts daily, and be in touch with the their doctor in case they drop to 10,000 or less. “About 1 in 20 people who get sick with dengue will develop severe dengue.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Prevention

The best way to prevent dengue is to take precautions to avoid contact with mosquitoes. When outdoors, use a mosquito repellant on exposed parts of the skin, especially for children. Dress in protective clothing, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes. Use mosquito coils and nets, wherever required. As Aedes mosquitoes usually bite during the day, be sure to use precautions, especially during the early morning hours before daybreak and in the late afternoon before dark. At present, the only other method of controlling or preventing dengue is to combat the vector mosquitoes. Proper solid waste disposal and improved water storage practices, including covering containers to prevent access to egg-laying female mosquitoes and by adding kerosene oil to stagnant water help to prevent its spread.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 02:54:54 am

Most Popular

1

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

2

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

3

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
CWG 2022 LIVE

Women's cricket: India vs Barbados

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during rally

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

CJI's office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
CWG 2022

Tulika Maan's judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

‘A dream come true’: Mother-daughter duo fly plane together

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement