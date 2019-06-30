Chandigarh rape in autorickshaw: Offending vehicle back on city streets, still not registered with transport authority

The auto-rickshaw, in which Dehradun-based fashion designer was raped in May 2018, is back on city roads and that too, with the same temporary registration number. The auto rickshaw’s owner has still not got the vehicle registered with the State Transport Authority

Currently being driven by Dharampal, a resident of Attawa village, Sector 42, the auto rickshaw, bearing temporary registration number CH10-5T-222, is carrying passengers from one point to another, across Chandigarh and Mohali.

The temporary registration number assumes significance in this case because, over last few years, several incidents of sexual assault in Chandigarh have been committed in auto rickshaws bearing temporary registration numbers.

STA officials admit that it is illegal to use an auto rickshaw on temporary registration number after one month of its purchase. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Harjeet Singh, Secretary, State Transport Authority, UT, Chandigarh said, “An auto rickshaw needs to be registered with STA within one month of purchase. In case of non-registration within the stipulated period, the owner is liable to pay a fine of Rs 50 per day as delay charges.

In the current auto rickshaw’s case, it appears the owner will be required to pay a delay charges of approximately Rs 50,000-60,000 for getting a registration number”. “

“If the auto rickshaw is being operated on a temporary registration number for such a long period, it means that no legal permit has been issued, making it illegal to operate. I have already flashed this auto rickshaw’s temporary registration number to my field units. The moment we trace it, we will impound it”, Sandhu added.

The case dates back to November 2015, when a US national was allegedly raped in an auto rickshaw. Chandigarh Police took nearly two and a half years to trace the offending vehicle. In another case of November 2017, a Dehradun-based woman was abducted in an auto rickshaw bearing temporary registration number. After police arrested the three accused in the case, who were subsequently convicted, it was discovered that the auto was driven in the city on a temporary registration number for over two years”.

“In case a vehicle bearing a temporary registration number is involved in a crime, it makes it difficult and time-consuming to identify such a vehicle. However, if the vehicle is bearing a permanent registration number and is registered in our transport system’s database, it can be traced quickly, leaving no time for the accused to tamper with the vehicle or” escape”, said Deputy Inspector General of Police, O P Mishra.

Chandigarh Newsline traced Dharampal, who claimed that he has only been driving the auto and he pays its monthly installments. He said that the auto rickshaw is owned by a Kajheri village resident, Aarti Devi. Dharampal refused to give more details about Aarti Devi, however.

“I operate this auto rickshaw in Chandigarh and Mohali during the day and night hours too. Sometimes, police stop me but I manage. I went to get the auto rickshaw registered but found that it requires Rs 50,000. I am a poor man and cannot afford it. Actually, the auto rickshaw is still on the name of Aarti Devi of Kajheri, but I am paying its monthly installments,” he said.

“Mukesh ( the accused) took it(the auto rickshaw) from me saying that he had to take his mother to a hospital. I was under the influence of alcohol at that time and hence, did not suspect his motives before handing him over the keys. Later, I learned that he used the auto rickshaw for committing the crime”. Mukesh was convicted in the matter and was sentenced to 17 years and six months jail-term in November 2018.