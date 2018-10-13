Chandigarh family turf war: Father has every right to make changes, says Abhay Chautala

“Discipline is biggest force of our party. If anybody indulges in indiscipline, hundred per cent he will face stern action,” said INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) “Discipline is biggest force of our party. If anybody indulges in indiscipline, hundred per cent he will face stern action,” said INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

AMID A turf war in Haryana’s Chautala family, there are indications of a warning of disciplinary action against INLD MP Dushyant Chautala and his younger brother Digvijay Singh Chautala. INLD sources said both brothers have been asked to be “show discipline” or face action. However, INLD’s top leaders, including Abhay Singh Chautala, has not confirmed any action against both as of now.

When asked, Abhay Singh said, “I don’t have any information regarding this. I have also come to know about it through newspapers and TV channels.” After conviction of his father Om Prakash Chautala in junior teachers’ recruitment case in 2013, Abhay Singh is looking after organisational structure of the party. He is also leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly.

Chautalas are one among the top prominent political families of the country. Dushyant Chautala, who represents Hisar, is youngest MP in the Lok Sabha.

“Discipline is biggest force of our party. If anybody indulges in indiscipline, hundred per cent he will face stern action,” Abhay Singh said Friday. The infighting had come out on October 7 in INLD’s Gohana (Sonepat) rally where hooting had taken place against Abhay Singh allegedly at the behest of Dushyant’s supporters.

The INLD chief on Thursday had disbanded party’s students wing INSO intensifying internal battle in the family which is seen as war of supremacy in the organisation. However, Digvijay Singh had announced yesterday that nobody except his father Ajay Singh Chautala can disband the Indian Students Students Organisation (INSO), his uncle Abhay Singh Chautala today hit back.

He said that INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala has all rights to make changes in the party organisations. “INSO is an organ of INLD and party’s flag is used in its functions. Chautala sahab has all rights to make changes in it. If anybody denies from it, then it doesn’t make any difference,” says Abhay Singh Chautala while addressing media persons in Chandigarh on Friday morning.

According to Abhay Singh, a meeting was held at Gurgaon on October 3 in which former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala was authorised to make changes in the organisation. “It’s upon him to see whom he wants to give what responsibility and whom he wants to discharge from the organisational duty. Those who were hard working have been given importance again while those who had some weaknesses have been withdrawn for the time being. It’s election year and if any office-bearer doesn’t play his responsibility properly, then it may cause damage to the party. That’s changes have been made in the party,” said Abhay Singh.

INLD has made organisational changes on Thursday and Friday which is also seen as fallout the political battle in the family. It is also considered efforts to curtail the wings of rebels. However, sources say, Digvijay is still not in a mood to accept the decision taken by Om Prakash Chautala regarding dissolution of INSO. Digvijay camp, according to sources, believes that INSO is not part of the INLD because its not one among the 17 organisational units of the INLD.

On Thursday, Digvijay had announced that the INSO would continue its functioning even after Om Prakash Chautala disbanding the body. Digvijay says that only his father Ajay Singh Chautala, who is founder of the INSO, or its national executive can take a call into the affairs of the organisation. As per its call, INSO activities today staged protests across the state demanding direct polls in colleges and universities in Haryana. Not only this, Digvijay Singh held a press conference in Delhi Friday where he criticised the police for police lathicharge on agitating students in Rohtak.

