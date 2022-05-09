Chandigarh: Delegation of Raipur councillors comes on two-day study tour

A delegation of 81 councillors and officers from Raipur arrived in Chandigarh on Sunday. The civic body is spending Rs 12 lakh on the visit.

The delegation, including Aijaz Dhebar, Mayor, Parmod Dubey, ‘Sabhapati’ (chairman), and Minal Chgan Chaube, Leader of Opposition from Raipur Municipal Corporation (Chhattisgarh), was on its two-day study tour regarding “Solid Waste Management & Best Practices of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh”. The delegation reached Chandigarh on Saturday evening and was received by senior officers of MC.

On Sunday morning, their day-long sight visit schedule started with the presentation on best practices of Municipal Corporation at hotel Homtel, Industrial Area, Phase-I, Chandigarh.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur welcomed the delegation, followed by a brief introduction of the projects and best practices and functions of the MC by Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The Commissioner gave a brief presentation on solid waste management system, roads, water supply, garden and green belts, street lights, tertiary treated water supply, processing of C&D waste, property tax, and management of gaushalas, vendor rehabilitation system and other projects of MC.

The Mayors of Raipur and Chandigarh and Commissioner released a booklet on Swachhta during the presentation meeting. After the meeting, the delegation visited various best projects of MC on five different electric buses of CTU. They visited projects, including MRF Station, Industrial Area, Ph-I, aerobic compost pits at Fragrance Garden, Sector 36 and Rose Garden, Sewerage Treatment Plant, Maloya, C&D Waste Plant, Industrial Area, Ph-I, and Integrated Command & Control Centre, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

During their sight visits, different teams headed by nodal officers of MC were briefed about the projects at their respective sites. The delegation also went sightseeing, including bird aviary near Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden and Capitol Complex.

The mayor and the councillors of Raipur praised the beauty of Chandigarh, including best roads in the country, neat and clean parks, planned markets and no encroachments on roadsides. They appreciated the horticulture wing, especially for maintaining more than 1,800 neighbourhood parks in the city.