Chandigarh: Court summons UK national to record statements in rape case

The Additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh summoned the 54-year-old UK national woman to get her statements recorded for the trial proceedings pertaining to the rape case registered in 2018.

The woman has been summoned by the Court of ADJ Poonam R Joshi, through the Station House Officer (SHO) of IT Park. Meanwhile, the court have also directed the Investigating Officer of the case and SHO of IT Park, to make necessary arrangements for conducting the statements of the woman through video conferencing.

Earlier, on previous hearing of the case on May 30, the court had directed the IO and the SHO of the concerned police station and case, to get the necessary arrangements done for the evidence of complainant through video conferencing for July 22. However, the police officials appeared in the court Wednesday and apprised the court that they were still in the process of communication with the embassy of United Kindom (UK), and the process will take some time, only after which the video conferencing of the complainant for her testimony in the court can be conducted. The Chandigarh Police officials thus sought more time for the arrangement of video conferencing of the victim.

The court after hearing to the plea of the police officials, issued summons for the complainant woman through the SHO, for August 23, 2019, for recording her statements.

An FIR was registered on complaint of the woman at Police Station IT Park on December 27, 2018, alleging that on December 20, 2018 she was, without her consent, touched inappropriately by a spa staff member during a massage session at a five star hotel in Chandigarh. She was also sexually assaulted by the accused person Farhanuzz Zama (24), a native of Uttar Pradesh, according to the complaint. The case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the trial court has already charged the accused under the offence. The trial is at evidence stage presently, meanwhile, the accused has been recently granted bail by the High Court.