Chandigarh: Court convicts former traffic marshal of drunken driving, fines Rs 3,000

THE DISTRICT court of Chandigarh has convicted a former 73-year-old traffic marshal of Chandigarh Traffic Police of rash and drunken driving. The court also suspended his driving licence for one month and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on him.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Abhishek Phutela convicted the accused, Kulbir Singh, under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

As per a police official, on June 15, 2019, accused Kulbir Singh while driving his car negligently rammed another vehicle. However, no one was injured in the accident. Singh was accused of driving his Swift Dzire car (HR51 BH 4140) on a public road rashly and negligently under the influence of liquor, endangering human life and safety of others — an offence punishable under Section 279 of the IPC and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The accused was arrested but came out on bail.

The case was decided at a Lok Adalat, where the accused confessed to his crime and prayed that a lenient view might be taken. The prosecution, however, opposed the plea of accused and contended that such offences were increasing day by day and the convict was not entitled for a lenient view.

After hearing the arguments and facts of the case, the court ordered that the driving licence of the convict should be taken into possession and returned after one month. The court imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on him.

The judgment was pronounced on July 13 and was released on July 18.

Asked if the traffic marshal was still serving, SSP (Traffic) Shashank Anand said, “He had himself recused in writing immediately after the incident. His name was struck off the list of traffic marshals.”