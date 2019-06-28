Chandigarh Consumer forum directs beauty and wellness institution to pay Rs 75K to cosmetology student

The Consumer Forum of Chandigarh has directed a beauty and wellness institution to pay Rs 75,958 to a diploma student of Cosmetology, who did not attend the classes even once.

Anjali Devi stated that she took admission in diploma course of Cosmetology in VLCC Institute on December 27, 2017, and paid the fees of Rs 60,958 by taking a loan. The course was to start on January 2, 2018. However, on December 30, 2017, Devi informed the Institute manager about her inability to join the course due to some personal difficulty and wanted to leave the course.

The manager advised her to give a cancellation letter, which Devi submitted on January 13, 2018, along with a request to refund the paid amount. However, the institute did not refund even a single penny. Devi wrote e-mails to the institute, but to no success. She then filed a formal complaint at the Consumer Forum on October 9, 2018.

In reply, VLCC submitted that the complainant never approached them for the alleged cancellation of the seat at any point of time. They also informed that it was not possible for them to cancel the seat on any alleged oral request.

The Forum after hearing the arguments held that once the complainant did not attend the institute even for a single day, it was incumbent upon VLCC to refund the fees paid after deducting reasonable administrative charges.

In the judgment released on June 20, 2019, the Forum held that it is settled proposition of law that no fee (including advance fee) can be illegally held by the Institute for the period for which no coaching or service is being availed by the complainant.

Thus, finding a definite deficiency in service on the part of VLCC, the Forum directed VLCC to refund Rs 58,958 to the complainant, along with Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 7,000 as cost of litigation.