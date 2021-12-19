Chandigarh civic body polls: BJP only party that cares for Dalits, OBCs, says MP Hans Raj Hans during campaigning

LOK SABHA MP and noted singer, Hansraj Hans, on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the only political party in the country which gives maximum respect to Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBC) and ensures that their interests are well protected.

Hans Raj Hans was in the city on Saturday to address a series of public rallies in favour BJP candidates in the run up to the upcoming Chandigarh civic body polls scheduled to be held on December 24. Hans Raj Hans canvassed for Bhupendra Sharma (ward no. 34) in Sector 46, Harjeet Singh (ward no. 8) in Raipur Khurd, Sarvjit Kaur Dhillon (ward no. 6), Savita Gupta (ward no. 4) at Indira Colony, Manimajra, Neha Arora (ward number 23) in Sector 35 and Vijay Rana (ward number 25) at Sector 37.

During the day’s campaigning, Hans Raj Hans highlighted that the BJP-led Central government has initiated numerous welfare schemes for all sections and walks of the society, and Chandigarh has convincingly benefited from them. He said that as the elections are now approaching, the number of seats that the BJP will win is increasing everyday, due to the increasing support from people. He expressed confidence that the BJP will win big and have a full majority in the Chandigarh civic body. Meanwhile, on Saturday, representatives of many organisations announced their support to the BJP in the presence of Hans Raj. A number of others — including BJP office secretary Deepak Malhotra, and ward presidents Meena Chadha, Mandeep Kaur, Amit Birla, Preeti Verma, and Geetika Jain — accompanied Hans during Saturday’s rallies.

BJP President releases manifesto of Neha Arora

Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood on Saturday assured that after regaining power in Chandigarh municipality, all the wards will be developed according to the Master Plan. He said that the BJP candidates have not only laid out their report cards, but they have also prepared manifestos for their respective wards. On the other hand, he said, the rival political parties neither have accounted for their work done in the past nor do they have any policy for the future. The BJP president was addressing a gathering after releasing the election manifesto of party candidate Neha Arora (ward no 23). He said that Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have become completely issueless during this election.