Tattoo, trolley bag and digital trail help Chandigarh Police crack chemist murder case in 24 hours

nvestigators noticed a distinctive tattoo on Sunny Mehra's arm, helping them identify him and narrow the investigation.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhJun 21, 2026 06:24 PM IST
tattoo murder chandigarh silver bagA silver coloured trolley suitcase carried by the accused emerged as another key clue. (AI generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A tattoo on an accused’s arm, a silver coloured trolley suitcase spotted across multiple locations, and an extensive analysis of CCTV footage and digital records helped Chandigarh Police trace three alleged assailants in the Sector 11 chemist shop murder case to Jammu within 24 hours of the crime, police sources said.

The murder took place at Shri Kumar, a chemist shop in Sector 11, on June 13. Investigators identified the accused as Sunny Mehra, Aryan Sharma, and Amit Kumar and tracked their movements from Chandigarh to Delhi and then Jammu.

According to sources, one of the first breakthroughs came from CCTV footage captured after the murder. Investigators noticed a distinctive tattoo on Sunny Mehra’s arm, helping them identify him and narrow the investigation.

A silver coloured trolley suitcase carried by the accused emerged as another key clue. Police sources said the suitcase appeared repeatedly in CCTV footage collected from different locations and helped investigators track the group’s movements even when facial images were unclear.

“At several places, facial features were either unclear or the footage quality was insufficient for positive identification. However, the silver trolley suitcase was visible in multiple CCTV clips and helped establish that the same group was moving from one location to another,” a source said.

Police teams analyzed nearly 500 CCTV clips collected from Sector 11, Kajheri, ISBT Sector 43, Chandigarh railway station, Delhi railway station, Delhi ISBT, a hotel in Paharganj, and Jammu railway station. Of these, around 100 clips were from Chandigarh alone.

Sources said investigators spotted the suspects in at least 12 CCTV recordings while they were moving towards Kajheri shortly after the murder. The footage enabled police to reconstruct their escape route and establish a timeline of their movements.

Story continues below this ad

Alongside CCTV analysis, technical surveillance teams examined mobile phone data. Investigators obtained tower dump data covering a radius of about 500 meters around the crime scene. When they compared it with tower dump data from Kajheri, hey found several common mobile numbers appearing in both datasets, strengthening suspicions that the accused had travelled there after fleeing the scene.

Police also analyzed the call detail records (CDRs) of Amit Kumar after learning about his criminal background. Investigators further examined Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDRs), which helped them track internet activity, including applications accessed and data sessions generated through mobile devices.

Officials also analyzed Google account-linked data, including device activity, login records, and location-related information, and matched it with CCTV footage to map the suspects’ movements.

During the investigation, police found that the accused had allegedly been communicating through internet-based applications, including Telegram, Snapchat, and Zangi.

Story continues below this ad

Sources said investigators also traced the accused to a hotel in Delhi’s Paharganj area, where they had connected to the property’s Wi-Fi network. CCTV footage from the hotel further confirmed their presence and movement.

Teams from the Operations Cell, Crime Branch and District Crime Cell worked simultaneously on different aspects of the investigation, including CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and field verification.

By piecing together evidence from CCTV footage, tower dump data, CDRs, IPDR analysis, Google account records, and hotel Wi-Fi logs, Chandigarh Police were able to trace the accused to Jammu within a day of the murder, sources said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments