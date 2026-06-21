Tattoo, trolley bag and digital trail help Chandigarh Police crack chemist murder case in 24 hours

A silver coloured trolley suitcase carried by the accused emerged as another key clue. (AI generated image)

A tattoo on an accused’s arm, a silver coloured trolley suitcase spotted across multiple locations, and an extensive analysis of CCTV footage and digital records helped Chandigarh Police trace three alleged assailants in the Sector 11 chemist shop murder case to Jammu within 24 hours of the crime, police sources said.

The murder took place at Shri Kumar, a chemist shop in Sector 11, on June 13. Investigators identified the accused as Sunny Mehra, Aryan Sharma, and Amit Kumar and tracked their movements from Chandigarh to Delhi and then Jammu.

According to sources, one of the first breakthroughs came from CCTV footage captured after the murder. Investigators noticed a distinctive tattoo on Sunny Mehra’s arm, helping them identify him and narrow the investigation.