Chandigarh amends rules, members of only five panels to get govt accommodation now

Retired IAS officers and retired judges will not be able to avail the facilities of luxurious government houses in Chandigarh because of their being members of commissions. For, the UT Administration has brought in amendments to the “Government Residences (Chandigarh administration General Pool) Allotment rules 1966”, by which members of only five commissions will be entitled to government accommodation in Chandigarh. The notification of the same will be issued on Monday.

UT Advisor Manoj Parida told Chandigarh Newsline that “manipulation in house allotment must end”.

“Officers should gracefully vacate government accommodation when they retire. We have limited government houses in Chandigarh. We can’t be over generous on this, denying right of junior officers. Hence these orders,” Parida said.

According to the UT Administration, at least 40 officers are staying in below category houses or transit accommodation or UT guest house because several retired IAS officers and judges have been staying in these houses for years.

The draft of the notification said, “Only Chairpersons of Human Rights Commission, Lokayuktas, Chief Information Commissioners, State Election Commissioners and Chief Commissioners of Right to Service/Transparency and Accountability Commissions as established by State Governments of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh will be entitled to a government accommodation. The application of any other commission/authority constituted by State Government/UT Administration will not be considered irrespective of any provision in their appointment letter. They can be provided financial compensation for securing accommodation, by their appointing authority.”

It was further specified, “Out of turn allotment of houses will not be considered for any applicant who is already in occupation of a government house unless the occupant has spent five years in existing house. This will apply to even such cases where the allottee is staying in a government accommodation below his entitled category. He has to follow the queue for allotment in the entitled category.

Sources said that the UT Administrator and both Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Haryana agreed on this point and it was only after that this decision was taken. They got requests from several quarters.

“Many younger officers waiting must get their due. Even those having houses in Panchkula or Mohali don’t want to move out of government facilities,” Parida told Newsline.

Case against UT

For failing to get government accommodation in Chandigarh, a senior Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana has even slapped a case against the UT Administration in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for denying him entitled government house despite seniority. When contacted, Advisor Parida confirmed and said, “Injustice has been done to him. It will soon be rectified. The case was filed before I joined.”

The Chandigarh Administration, Punjab and Haryana governments have recently agreed to take 28 flats each for their officers in IT Park. The Chandigarh Housing Board had proposed to them to take these towers. Twenty-eight flats would cost around Rs 55 crore to the respective government.