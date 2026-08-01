Chandigarh lawyer shoots at landlady as she arrives with police to get house vacated, arrested

A 67-year-old advocate Saturday allegedly shot at his 57-year-old landlady in Chandigarh’s Sector 42-C Saturday when she arrived at the apartment, where he had been living on rent, with a police team to execute a court order eviction, officials said.

Manvinder Kaur sustained a gunshot wound to her face and was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where her condition remains critical. The police team overpowered JPS Chadha, an advocate who practices at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as he tried to fire another round from his licensed double-barrel shotgun. The gun was also seized.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dhiraj Kumar, they received a call around 1:30 pm regarding a shooting incident at Flat No 2987, Sector 42C. As per preliminary investigation, Manvinder Kaur had reached the apartment, accompanied by a police team from 36 police station and a court-appointed bailiff to execute an eviction order.

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“The court order authorized the use of force, including breaking locks, to carry out the eviction and hand over possession to the rightful owner,” the DSP said.

He said Chadha had been residing at the property as a tenant for the past 36 years and had been involved in a legal dispute with the property’s actual owner — Manvinder Kaur’s husband Rajendra Singh — over possession of the flat, with the matter pending before a Chandigarh district court.

“On reaching the second floor residence, the police team issued several warnings and made repeated attempts to get the occupant to open the gate. However, he refused to do so. Subsequently, when the team broke the lock and the inner latch to gain entry, Chadha came to the balcony and fired at the landlord’s wife, who was standing near the gate. Pellets from the shotgun struck Manvinder Kaur in the face. He was preparing to fire a second shot when the police team overpowered him, restrained him, and took the firearm from his possession,” added the DSP.

Chadha was taken into custody and the licensed firearm allegedly used in the incident was seized. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.

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Apart from senior police officers, a forensic team also reached the spot and collected samples. Police said statements of witnesses, including officials who were part of the eviction team, are being recorded. The exact sequence of events leading to the firing is also being examined.

Chadha’s family, meanwhile, disputed the police’s version. His son claimed there was no court order authorising the taking over of the flat and alleged that “a group of 15–20 goons, along with the landlord and some police personnel in uniform, arrived and attempted to break down the door” and forcibly enter their residence.

According to the son, Chadha woke up to find the group allegedly trying to force its way into the flat, following which he fired a shot from his licensed shotgun.

He further claimed that the family had been residing in the flat for the past 36 years. He said that they continued to be lawful tenants and denied that any valid possession order existed against them.

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“We have a stay order for this flat. The case of JP.S Chadha vs Rajinder Singh is pending in the court and the next hearing is scheduled for August 3,” he said.

SHO, 36 police station, Chiranji Lal, said Manvinder Kaur carried valid court orders.

“Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation and the medical opinion regarding the nature of Manvinder Kaur’s injuries,” said DSP Kumar.