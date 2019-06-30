Chandigarh: Accused was held last year for murder attempt, parents had thrown him out

Before being named in a case of kidnapping in April, Rajat Tiwari, the prime accused in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Amit Katoch at Sector 40 market Friday, was arrested for attempting to murder a Chandigarh police home guard volunteer last year. Tiwari was also involved in at least three cases of public brawls, which went to the local police but later compromises were struck between the two parties.

The kidnapping case against Tiwari and three others was registered at Sector 34 police station. He was wanted in this case his two aides were arrested. Rajat Tiwari was riding a motorcycle with two others as pillion riders when he deliberately knocked the home guard volunteer, Dharampal, at a police naka on dividing road Sector 39/40 on May 18, 2018, sources said. Dharampal received multiple fractures on his legs and severe head injuries. Tiwari was arrested on the next day under the attempt to murder charge.

“Tiwari was arrested in the case of attempt to murder last year and released on bail. In the kidnapping case, an arrest warrant is pending against him,” SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said.

His parents are government employees and he has a younger sister. Tiwari’s parents expelled him from their house after his involvement in the case. The families of Tiwari and Amit were staying in Sector 41, Chandigarh for over three decades before shifting to Sunny Enclave in 2012.

A common friend of Amit and Rajat Tiwari said, “Rajat was a frequent visitor in Sector 40 and Sector 41. He has been grilled by the local cops for his involvement in brawls and street fights etc. Though his parents had expelled him, he visits his house at Sunny Enclave.”

sources said that Tiwari had sent a message to one of his friends Friday informing him that he attacked Amit. He had received a call of his one of the friends, who asked whether he attacked Amit Katoch, and Tiwari accepted it. Since then, his cell phone was switched off. Sources said his two other associates are from Burail and Sector 41 and both are absconding.

Postmortem delayed for eight hours

The postmortem of the body was delayed by eight hours. The postmortem was expected to held by 10.30am at GMSH-16 but it was performed at 4.15pm at GMCH-32. The family decided to cremate the mortals of Amit at Balongi cremation ground Saturday evening but as it was delayed, cremation will be done Sunday morning. They arranged a body refrigerator at their house at Sunny Enclave for storing the body.

Amit’s family members were taken to GMSH-16 from PGI and then to GMCH-32 for the postmortem of the body. Dalip Singh, Amit’s relative, said, “At GMCH-32, we were asked to wait for another three hours because of the pending bodies for postmortem. Doctors gave preference to others including the victim of custodial death in Himachal. We were handed over the body at 5.15pm. Then we decided to cremate the body Sunday.”

Senior Medical Officer, Emergency, Dr Satbir Singh, said, “The body of Amit Katoch was shifted to GMSH-16 from PGI because he was declared brought dead in PGI Friday. We were scheduled to conduct the postmortem of Amit on a priority basis. But, unfortunately, the assistant, an expert in postmortem examination under the supervision of a board of doctors, died Friday night. We tried to arrange another assistant from GMCH-32 but could not. I requested GMCH-32 authorities to consider the body of Amit on a priority basis. then it was shifted to GMCH-32.”

passers-by stood as mute spectators

A CCTV footage of the Friday’s incident shows that after being attacked, injured Amit Katoch, walked out of the sweet shop and later collapsed on the corridor outside the shop. For the first about two minutes, Amit was seen showing his injuries to people and later he fainted. Only one man came forward with a jug of water, but Amit did not respond. one of his friends arrived with two others and called an ambulance.