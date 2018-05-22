Chandigarh: 775 autos plying in city have no permit, driving licence, reveals data

Most of the autos had Punjab registration numbers. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra) Most of the autos had Punjab registration numbers. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra)

AS MANY as 775 auto rickshaws have been plying in Chandigarh without any permit or driving licence, revealed data available with the State Transport Authority (STA). This pertains to the period January 1 to May 15, this year. A total of 1,090 autos have been challaned in this five-month period of which 454 were running illegally as they did not have any permit to drive in Chandigarh. Most of the autos had Punjab registration numbers.

There were 321 autos where the driver did not have a driving licence. STA Additional Secretary Rajiv Tewari said, “In most of these cases where drivers don’t have a driving licence, the auto rickshaws are sublet further by the owners to any Tom, Dick and Harry. They don’t even verify the credentials of the driver or whether he possesses valid documents and just sublet it.”

Also, there were 204 autos wherein the drivers did not possess any registration certificate or temporary number even after the expiry of the one-month period. Within one month of purchasing an auto rickshaw, every vehicle has to be registered with the STA.

For driving without permit, the auto driver faces a fine of Rs 5,000, for not possessing registration certificate, the fine is Rs 3,000 and for not having a driving licence, it is Rs 500. Till date, 5,700 auto rickshaws are registered with the STA. The number, however, seems to be far more than the registered number since these autos from Haryana and Punjab also ply in Chandigarh. The STA has stopped any further registration of autos.

Among other major violations committed by auto drivers were alterations and overloading. Over 100 autos have been challaned for overloading while alterations were found to be done in 52 autos. There were 10 of them wherein LPG autos had been converted to diesel autos. There are two motor vehicle inspectors. In the alterations, the drivers had made provisions for additional seats.

