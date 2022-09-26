scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Chandigarh: 4 days after he was found dead, man’s car found in Sector 18 market

Local police found Puneet Soni’s white Honda Civic car, bearing a Punjab registration number, parked in the Sector 18 market on Monday.

Soni is survived by his wife Meenu, a 15-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son. His family has alleged foul play behind his death.

Four days after he was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a rented accommodation in Chandigarh’s Kaimbwala village, Puneet Soni’s missing car was found abandoned in Sector 18 on Monday.

Sources said that local police found Soni’s white Honda Civic car, bearing a Punjab registration number, parked in the Sector 18 market on Monday.

“We have taken the car in our possession. The matter is still under investigation. We had flashed a message about the missing car number,” Inspector Sukhdeep Singh, the station house officer of Sector 3 police station, said. A daily diary report (DDR) was lodged at Sector 3 police station.

A resident of Phase-11 in Mohali, Soni, 39, who was working with a real estate firm in Sector 35, was found dead on September 21. The rented accommodation in which his body was found allegedly belongs to two women from Punjab.

Soni is survived by his wife Meenu, a 15-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son. His family has alleged foul play behind his death.

“Soni’s car had been missing since the day of his death. Today we were informed that his car was found in Sector 18 market,” a distant relative of Soni, requesting anonymity, said.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 03:16:55 pm
