Chandigarh: 22-yr-old event manager stabbed by three in Mauli Jagran, cops suspect old enmity

A 22-YEAR old event manager was stabbed with sharp-edged weapons in Mauli Jagran by a group of men on Thursday night, the police said.

The victim, identified as one Shivam Kumar, a resident of Mauli Jagran, has been admitted to GMCH-32, where his condition is stated to be stable. Sources said that the man had suffered grievous injuries in the assault, with one wound being almost three inches deep and close to his small intestines.

Police said they have registered a case at Mauli Jagran and so far had arrested three of the assailants, from whom two sharp-edged weapons have been recovered.

Investigators said that so far it looked like the attack was the result of an old rivalry. The arrested suspects have been identified as Gurjant Singh, 20, of village Budanpur in Sector 16 Panchkula, Amarjit singh, 24, of Mauli Jagran, and Sonu, 28, of Rajiv colony in Panchkula. The incident took place around 8.30pm on Thursday.

SHO PS Mauli Jagran, Inspector Rohit Kumar, said, “One of the assailants had called the victim on his phone. The assailants attacked Shivam as per a pre-made plan. They were already carrying sharp weapons on them when they called the victim. The victim had come to the spot alone. He was rushed to GMCH-32 in a private vehicle by passersby. He has disclosed the names of assailants to the police and we have nabbed all the suspects within three hours of registration of a case.”

Sources said that the assailants escaped after stabbing the victim, with the police later conducting raids at their houses to build pressure for their arrest.

Later, the police received information about the location of the trio and conducted raids, post which they were arrested. Police said two of the assailants were residents of Panchkula and their antecedents were being verified from Panchkula police.

Meanwhile, another stabbing incident was also reported from Sector 25. The victim, Shubham, was stabbed near his house on Thursday. One of the assailants was identified as Gautam, who is a neighbour of the victim. The identity of another assailant is yet to be established. Police said that Shubham was wounded in his right thigh in the attack and was admitted to GMSH-16. A case was registered at PS 11.