Chandigarh: 150 staffers of road wing found working at govt officials’ houses

In yet another crackdown on misusing government position, an internal probe by the Municipal Corporation has found as many as 150 employees of road wing working as cooks and drivers at the residences of government officials of engineering wing and their kin. This, despite their drawing government salaries.

As many as 140 safaikaramcharis have already been withdrawn by the civic body after they were found working at the residences of government officers serving and retired. They all were drawing salaries from government coffers but instead of cleaning the city, they were carrying out personal chores of these officers.

Mayor Rajesh Kalia confirmed the development saying that all these 150 employees of the road wing will be withdrawn within this week from the residences of these officials.

“Yes, we got it probed and we got to know that class IV employees under the road wing had been working as cooks and drivers at the residences of the officials. Most of the officers using this facility are from the building and roads wing itself,” Kalia said.

He added, “Not only at their residences, these employees were even working at the houses of officers’ kin. I won’t tolerate it and I have asked the Commissioner to pull them out, else initiate action against them by ordering dismissal.”

The mayor added that they have also received a tip-off about employees of horticulture wing of the MC also working as gardeners at the residences of government officials and a crackdown will be carried out soon.

“It is just a tip-off as of now and we are probing it. Details will be out soon,” the mayor said.

A senior officer of the medical officer of health wing said that they have withdrawn 140 safaikaramcharis who were working at the residences of the serving and retired government officers.

Chandigarh Newsline had reported how 625 sanitation workers who were found absent on duty by the Commissioner in a surprise check were actually found working at the residences of officers, retired officers, councillors and even their relatives for their personal work.

Salary of one sanitation worker is around Rs 13,000 per month. With this, a whopping amount of Rs 81.25 lakh was being paid by the Municipal Corporation only for these “ghost employees”.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav had directed the medical officer of health wing to withdraw all of them from there.

Certain councillors were also using the facility with three safaikaramchairs as cook, driver and cleaner. According to the details, two safaikaramcharis were also found working at the residence of mother-in-law of a junior engineer of the building and roads wing of the Municipal Corporation.

Details had found six sanitation workers were found working at the residence of one former Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner’s house and two of them at the ex-joint commissioner’s house.