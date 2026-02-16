Centre clears Waste-to-Energy project for Dadu Majra, flags MC’s responsibility

MP Tewari slams MC and UT admn for glaring 'laxity', missed deadlines

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhFeb 16, 2026 10:38 PM IST
Chandigarh Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari said his repeated interventions in Parliament to have the Dadu Majra garbage mound eradicated and the site bio-remediated appear to be yielding results.
The long-pending Dadu Majra garbage dump issue has moved a step forward, with the Centre approving a Waste-to-Energy project and its financial share, while underscoring the local authorities’ responsibility in clearing the site.

The Union Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, in a communication, approved a Waste-to-Energy project for Chandigarh and sanctioned the central share of funds. But the Union ministry also clarifies that the onus of clearing the legacy waste and ensuring bio-remediation of the Dadu Majra dumping ground rests with the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and the Chandigarh Administration.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari said his repeated interventions in Parliament to have the Dadu Majra garbage mound eradicated and the site bio-remediated appear to be yielding results.

“My repeated interventions in Parliament to get the Dadu Majra garbage dump eradicated and the site bio-remediated seem to be moving forward, given the response of the Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing,” Tewari said.

Tewari said the approval of the Waste-to-Energy project and the Centre’s financial commitment marked a significant step, but noted that the Centre clearly emphasised the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation and the Chandigarh Administration to ensure that the dumping site is cleared.

Alleging that the “laxity” of the Corporation and the Administration was glaring, Tewari said they had repeatedly furnished contradictory deadlines for clearing the site before Parliament, courts and Parliamentary Standing Committees, and then failed to abide by those commitments and obligations.

For years, the Dadu Majra dumping ground has remained a major civic and environmental concern in Chandigarh, with residents and environmental groups flagging health hazards and pollution risks. The latest approval from the Centre places renewed focus on whether the local authorities will now adhere to a time-bound plan to clear the site and implement bio-remediation measures alongside the proposed waste-to-energy facility.

 

