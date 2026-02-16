Centre clears Waste-to-Energy project for Dadu Majra, flags MC’s responsibility

Chandigarh Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari said his repeated interventions in Parliament to have the Dadu Majra garbage mound eradicated and the site bio-remediated appear to be yielding results. (Express File Photo)

The long-pending Dadu Majra garbage dump issue has moved a step forward, with the Centre approving a Waste-to-Energy project and its financial share, while underscoring the local authorities’ responsibility in clearing the site.

The Union Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, in a communication, approved a Waste-to-Energy project for Chandigarh and sanctioned the central share of funds. But the Union ministry also clarifies that the onus of clearing the legacy waste and ensuring bio-remediation of the Dadu Majra dumping ground rests with the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and the Chandigarh Administration.

