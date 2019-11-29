Centre nod to set up govt medical college in Kapurthala

Kapurthala MLA and former minister Rana Gurjit Singh thanked the government for setting up the hospital in there, saying it will be of great help to residents of the region. (Representational Image) Kapurthala MLA and former minister Rana Gurjit Singh thanked the government for setting up the hospital in there, saying it will be of great help to residents of the region. (Representational Image)

To commemorate the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the Centre has given approval for a new government medical college to be set up in Kapurthala, and the upgradation of the existing local civil hospital.

A press release by the state government said that a letter according approval for the same has been received from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the communiqué, the new GMC would be set up at a cost of Rs 325 crore, of which Rs 195 crore, i.e. 60 per cent share, would be incurred by the Centre. The remaining 40 per cent — Rs 130 crore — will be contributed by the Punjab government for the college being set-up under a centrally sponsored scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals.

The chief minister had taken up the issues of setting up a government medical college (GMC) and improving the infrastructure of Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, with the Centre. Acceding to the request, the Centre has also cleared a proposal for upgradation of the civil hospital, thereby enhancing its bed strength from existing 220 to 500, and adding latest medical infrastructural facilities.

The spokesperson disclosed that the state government has already identified a suitable 11 acre plot to establish the GMC, at a distance of 1.5 km from the local civil hospital.

Apart from the sum of Rs 325 crore to be spent on infrastructure, Rs 50 crore has been set aside for installation of medical equipment in the college.

The upcoming GMC is the first-of-its-kind in the Doaba region, with a capacity of 100 seats, and would be instrumental in providing quality healthcare and diagnostic services, besides giving impetus to medical education and research in the region.

There are three GMCs already functioning in the state at Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala. Another GMC is being set up at SAS Nagar Mohali, and the fifth has now been sanctioned at Kapurthala.

Kapurthala MLA and former minister Rana Gurjit Singh thanked the government for setting up the hospital in there, saying it will be of great help to residents of the region.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Singh Badal also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the college, and said that it would go a long way in providing basic medical care as well as medical education opportunities in and around Kapurthala district.

“Establishment of a new medical college would prove a boon for the people as well as students of this area,” he said, adding, “The NDA government was delivering on its commitment of providing medical care to every nook and corner of the country.”

“I hope this time the Congress government will not put any hurdle in the way of this centrally sponsored project as it did to the AIMS Bathinda project by not giving necessary clearances in time,” he further said.

