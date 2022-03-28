Central Civil Service Rules to apply for all UT employees from April 1: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that Central Civil Service Rules will be implemented for all employees under Chandigarh Administration.

This decision invited sharp criticism from Punjab leaders who, cutting across party lines, termed it “an encroachment on Punjab’s rights”.

So far, the UT employees were covered under Punjab Civil services rules. Shah said that the decision will be notified Monday. With this announcement, not only all employees will get the pay scale under the Central service rules but also this will enhance the retirement age from 58 to 60 years.

Also, as per the new rules, now all women employees will get child care leave of two years instead of one year.

Shah said, “I want to give this piece of good news to employees of Chandigarh Administration. It has been decided that from today itself, their services will be aligned with Central civil service rules. This will benefit a lot, like the increase in the retirement age from 58 to 60. Those with education department, their retirement age will enhance to 65. Also, the child care leave will be enhanced to two years instead of existing one year for women employees.”

He added, “This demand had been raised for a long time and this decision has been taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The notification of the same will come on Monday.”

The decision will come into force from the new financial year, that is April 1.

Shah was in the city to inaugurate several projects when he made this announcement.

BJP leader Satya Pal Jain told The Indian Express that a long-pending demand of the UT employees had been fulfilled.

“This was a long pending demand. Not just pay scale that is applicable to an employee working under Central rules, the UT employee would also now get all allowances as per the Central service rules. It is a welcome step. Heartiest congratulations and sincere thanks to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for accepting this long-pending demand of the UT employees,” he said.

Swaran Singh Kamboj, president of the UT Cadre Educational Employees Union, said, “This will also help the employees get education allowance for their children up to standard XII. We will also get a conveyance allowance. We had been making this demand for years. We are grateful that our demands and years’ long efforts have paid.”

However, Punjab leaders widely criticised the move.

Akali leader Daljit Cheema criticised the decision and tweeted, “MOH’s decision to impose Central govt rules on employees of Chandigarh is in violation of the spirit of Punjab Reorg Act and must be reconsidered. This means denial of right of Capital to Punjab for ever. After changes in BBMB, this is another big blow to the rights of Punjab.”

Calling it a dictatorial decision, Cong MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira urged Rajya Sabha MPs from the state to take up this issue with the Central government. “It’s an encroachment on the rights of Punjab,” he said.

Reacting to Shah’s announcement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “From 2017 to 2022 Congress ruled Punjab. Amit Shah didn’t take away Chandigarh powers then. As soon as AAP formed government in Punjab, Amit Shah took away Chandigarh’s services. BJP is scared of AAP rising

footprint.”