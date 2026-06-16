CBI files first chargesheet in Rs 75.34-Crore CREST fund diversion case; 13 accused named

According to the agency, all 13 accused are currently in judicial custody.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 10:29 PM IST
CBIThe chargesheet was submitted before the Special CBI Court in Chandigarh. (File Photo)
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its first chargesheet in the alleged Rs 75.34-crore fund diversion case involving the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), naming 13 accused, including former CREST officials, IDFC First bank employees, private individuals, and shell entities.

The chargesheet was submitted before the Special CBI Court in Chandigarh. According to the agency, all 13 accused are currently in judicial custody.

Among those named are former CREST Project Director Sukhwinder Singh Abrol and accountant Sahil Kukkar. The accused bank officials include Ribhav Rishi (Branch Manager), Abhay Kumar (Relationship Manager), Seema Dhiman (Authorizer), Anuj Kaushal (Maker), and Priyanka Bhatoa (Checker). Private individuals named in the chargesheet are Vikram Wadhwa, Swati Singla, Abhishek Singla, and Ankur Sharma.

The accused have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, destruction of evidence, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the CBI, government funds amounting to ₹75.34 crore were allegedly siphoned from CREST accounts through unauthorized transactions supported by forged documents. Investigators allege that certain IDFC First bank officials conspired with CREST functionaries to facilitate the diversion of funds, which were subsequently routed through shell entities and private beneficiaries.

The agency further alleged that part of the diverted money was invested in real estate and other assets. Sources said Abrol is suspected of directing transfers from CREST accounts to linked entities, while Kukkar allegedly executed financial transactions in exchange for monetary benefits.

The case was originally registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Chandigarh police before being transferred to the CBI, which re-registered the FIR on May 4 after receiving approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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The CREST investigation is one of three major financial irregularity probes currently being handled by the CBI after taking over cases from Haryana and Chandigarh agencies. The others relate to alleged irregularities in eight Haryana government departments and the Chandigarh Smart City project.

The agency noted that it has already filed two chargesheets against 17 accused in the Haryana case and one chargesheet against seven accused in the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) case. In the CSCL matter, filed on June 12, former IDFC First Bank branch manager Ribhav Rishi, former CSCL Chief Finance Officer Nalini Malik, and real estate businessman Vikram Wadhwa were among those chargesheeted.

The CBI said further investigation in the CREST case is underway, and additional chargesheets may be filed as the probe progresses.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

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