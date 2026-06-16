CBI files first chargesheet in Rs 75.34-Crore CREST fund diversion case; 13 accused named

The chargesheet was submitted before the Special CBI Court in Chandigarh. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its first chargesheet in the alleged Rs 75.34-crore fund diversion case involving the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), naming 13 accused, including former CREST officials, IDFC First bank employees, private individuals, and shell entities.

The chargesheet was submitted before the Special CBI Court in Chandigarh. According to the agency, all 13 accused are currently in judicial custody.

Among those named are former CREST Project Director Sukhwinder Singh Abrol and accountant Sahil Kukkar. The accused bank officials include Ribhav Rishi (Branch Manager), Abhay Kumar (Relationship Manager), Seema Dhiman (Authorizer), Anuj Kaushal (Maker), and Priyanka Bhatoa (Checker). Private individuals named in the chargesheet are Vikram Wadhwa, Swati Singla, Abhishek Singla, and Ankur Sharma.