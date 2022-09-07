scorecardresearch
Carnival ride crash: Organiser, operators arrested, remanded in police custody

As many as 16 people were injured after a joyride at Mohali Trade Fair had collapsed on Sunday night from a height of around 50-feet.

Two days after a joyride collapsed at Dussehra ground in Phase VIII — leaving the local administration scrambling to find answers and fix responsibility — the Mohali police on Tuesday arrested the organiser of the fair and two of his accomplices.

All the injured in Sunday’s accident were treated at various hospitals of the city and discharged by Monday.

The police on Tuesday said that all the three arrested accused — identified as as Mukesh Kumar, the organizer of the fair, and Gaurav and Arif, both operators of the joyride that collapsed — had been produced in court and remanded to one day police custody.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal confirmed to The Indian Express that three men had been arrested and further investigations in the case was on.

Prodded about the organiser so far having told the police about having got all requisite permissions for the fair, DSP Bal said that the police were looking into the paper trail of the permissions received and things would become clearer in a day or two.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar on Monday had stated that the organisers of the ‘Mohali Trade Fair and Dinosaur Park’ event had got all permission to hold the fair with the accompanying rides from August 6 to September 11.

Police had registered a case against Mukesh Kumar and his unidentified accomplices on Sunday right after the swing broke around 10 pm, leaving a bunch of people injured.

Sources said that the accused have told the police that they had fled the spot initially after the incident as they feared that the people who had gathered at the spot after the mishap could attack them. The accused have also told the police that the incident had happened due to a technical snag and they had not been able to understand had gone wrong in the swing that had come crashing down.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:46:30 am
