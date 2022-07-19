Burglars enter National Company Law Tribunal office; steal money from post office

A gang of burglars broke into the two government buildings in Sector 27 of Chandigarh on Sunday night, leading to locals of the area expressing apprehensions about the lack of security in the area.

As per details, the two buildings targeted were a sub post office and the highly secure National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s office. Police said that the burglars managed to gain access to the NCLT office by breaking a window pane on the first floor.

Sharing details, a police officer said that on Monday morning, a housekeeping staff at NCLT office discovered that the rear window of member technical, Subrata Kumar Dash’s room had been broken. He immediately informed his seniors, who in turn contacted the police. An officer investigating the case said that one of the miscreants was caught on the CCTV installed inside the premises and police are making efforts to identify him.

“The main lock of the room was intact, but many objects were found tampered with. The room was ransacked. Apparently, the burglars tried to take away the LED screen installed in the room but failed. The exact loss is yet to be ascertained. A complaint has been lodged with the local police. We checked all other rooms, and did not spot any signs of forceful entry,” an official of NCLT, requesting anonymity, said.

Sources said that the CCTV footage shows a man either drunk or under the influence of drugs walking around inside the premises. The footage has been handed over to personnel of Sector 26 police station. A forensics team has visited the spot and collected certain fingerprints.

At the sub post office, police said, the burglars managed to break open a trunk with cash and some passbooks and decamped with around Rs 10,000. The burglars gained access to the premises by breaking the lock on the front door.

“There is no security alarm system in the post office. The incident came to light on Monday morning”, a policeman said. Police have registered two cases at Sector 26 police station.

Devinder Singh Babla, former councillor of the area and senior BJP leader, said, “I will take the issue up with the area’s police officers. I have already urged the police to crack down against people loitering around in the parks.”