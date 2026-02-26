Proposal to build dog shelter on vacant Mohali MC land along Chappar Chiri Link road

Highlighting the growing stray dog population and related public concerns, the Mayor suggested that a properly managed shelter could offer a humane and practical solution. (Express File Photo)

A major proposal has been put forward to utilise the vacant Municipal Corporation (MC) land along the Chappar Chiri Link road for the construction of a well-planned dog shelter. Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu clarified that there is no proposal to revive the old garbage dumping site at the location, which has remained unused for years.

He stated that the civic body already owns 10–12 acres of land at the site, while an additional 400–500 acres have recently come under its jurisdiction. Highlighting the growing stray dog population and related public concerns, the Mayor suggested that a properly managed shelter could offer a humane and practical solution.