Proposal to build dog shelter on vacant Mohali MC land along Chappar Chiri Link road

A major proposal has been put forward to utilise the vacant Municipal Corporation (MC) land along the Chappar Chiri Link road for the construction of a well-planned dog shelter. Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu clarified that there is no proposal to revive the old garbage dumping site at the location, which has remained unused for years.
He stated that the civic body already owns 10–12 acres of land at the site, while an additional 400–500 acres have recently come under its jurisdiction. Highlighting the growing stray dog population and related public concerns, the Mayor suggested that a properly managed shelter could offer a humane and practical solution.
“Dogs roaming freely on the streets create difficulties for children, women, and senior citizens. The solution is not to remove them but to make proper arrangements for their care,” he said. “If the government allots the land, our foundation is fully prepared to construct and maintain the shelter using its own resources.”
Sidhu further noted that if GMADA identifies and hands over the required land, around 10–12 acres could be developed into a dedicated shelter-cum-hostel facility, including dog registration and veterinary care services. “If the government does not take the initiative, our foundation is ready to step forward,” he asserted.
Responding to allegations about the gaushala in Balongi, the Mayor said it operates legally and responsibly, with daily fresh fodder and veterinary facilities. “We do not take any government financial assistance; all expenses, including lease costs, are borne independently,” he said.
Emphasising long-term urban planning, Sidhu also proposed utilising Mohali’s vacant land for sports and tourism projects, including a golf course, stadiums, sports tracks, and grounds for major cultural events. He urged the government to rise above politics and prepare a comprehensive development roadmap for a modern Mohali.